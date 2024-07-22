Crumbl Cookies Drops A New Berry Trifle Cake Cup This Week

As you might expect, fans have already made their way to Crumbl to taste the Berry Trifle Cake Cup and have praised the item for its size and fresh-tasting jam. The berry cake cup is priced at $6.48 at its Upper East Side location in New York City, but pricing varies by location. And just in case you're wondering, it packs 170 calories per serving, which is a total of 680 calories per cup. Just don't forget you only have until Saturday, July 27, to give it a taste.

And if you aren't a fan of cake cups, the rest of this week's Crumbl lineup might be a better way to satisfy your sweet tooth. Its Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk is a classic option if you like to keep your dessert traditional while the Snickerdoodle Cupcake (yes, the one that topped our ranking) has returned. There's also a peanut butter cookie, and, to lean into the summer season, there's the Sugar Shark cookie adorned with gummy sharks. And if reading this article has made you hungry for a sweet, but you don't have a Crumbl nearby, try one of Tasting Table's cookie recipes your family will love including a few different chocolate chip versions.