Crumbl Cookies Drops A New Berry Trifle Cake Cup This Week
Crumbl is known for its rotating menu of decadent cookies that make customers rush to its locations before the treats sell out. There are many limited-time and Instagram-worthy cookie offerings, like the Snickerdoodle option that topped our ranking of the best Crumbl flavors, but these days the popular chain is dabbling into other types of desserts. On the weekly menu starting on July 22 is a new Berry Trifle Cake Cup that highlights the fresh berries widely available during this time of year.
It's certainly not the first time the cookie chain has leaned into different desserts; Crumbl recently tested new peanut butter dessert bars inspired by the childhood favorite. The new Berry Trifle Cake Cup combines layers of vanilla cake with vanilla pudding and house-made berry jam. The jam is made of mixed berries that include strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries. The new addition joins the recent cake cup fad, served in a logo-stamped cup that will require a spoon to enjoy.
The scoop on Crumbl's new Berry Trifle Cake Cup
As you might expect, fans have already made their way to Crumbl to taste the Berry Trifle Cake Cup and have praised the item for its size and fresh-tasting jam. The berry cake cup is priced at $6.48 at its Upper East Side location in New York City, but pricing varies by location. And just in case you're wondering, it packs 170 calories per serving, which is a total of 680 calories per cup. Just don't forget you only have until Saturday, July 27, to give it a taste.
And if you aren't a fan of cake cups, the rest of this week's Crumbl lineup might be a better way to satisfy your sweet tooth. Its Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk is a classic option if you like to keep your dessert traditional while the Snickerdoodle Cupcake (yes, the one that topped our ranking) has returned. There's also a peanut butter cookie, and, to lean into the summer season, there's the Sugar Shark cookie adorned with gummy sharks. And if reading this article has made you hungry for a sweet, but you don't have a Crumbl nearby, try one of Tasting Table's cookie recipes your family will love including a few different chocolate chip versions.