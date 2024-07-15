Crumbl Is Testing Yet Another Non-Cookie Dessert. This Time, It's For Peanut Butter Lovers
If there is one thing you can count on when grabbing a dessert at Crumbl, it's that nothing is going to stay the same. The chain has stood out in a competitive market by going all in on experimentation and new flavors, with its menu of six rotating cookies and desserts changing every week. While some releases come back over and over, and some disappear forever, Crumbl has built up over 200 cookie flavors for fans to choose from. But even the cookie part of the concept has not been immune to change, as Crumbl dropped the "cookies," from its brand name in late 2023, and has set about releasing non-cookie desserts as part of its lineup, starting with the Crumbl cinnamon squares in January 2024. These other desserts have become a more common sight on the menu recently, and now a leak is giving us a sneak peek at Crumbl's newest non-cookie offering.
The new dessert is inspired by a childhood favorite: the peanut butter bar. According to Instagram's Snackolator, which has leaked plenty of Crumbl flavors, including the recent strawberry shortcake, a peanut butter bar with a chocolate buttercream topping is being tested in anticipation of a nationwide release. It actually looks like a more cakey version of a cookie Crumbl released back in 2022 with the same basic formula, showing the brand's acceleration into its more diversified future.
Crumbl is testing a whole slate of cakes and other desserts
The dessert shop formally known as Crumbl Cookies has seen success with their cakes, as they have been quickly accelerating their rollout this year. While the first few releases, the cinnamon square, tres leches cake, and carrot cake, were almost a month apart, the most recent special releases have been just weeks apart. And the new items are quickly moving beyond cake. Snackolator has leaked images of banana pudding, cake pops, turtle cheesecake, and a layered Nanaimo sandwich bar of chocolate coconut cake with vanilla custard this week.
Like any big change in a popular brand's menu, the non-cookie items at Crumbl have seen a mixed reaction from fans, with some lamenting the larger, more expensive cakes pushing their favorite cookies off the menu. But plenty of people have embraced the new cakes, and comments from Crumbl employees on Reddit say they are consistently some of the best sellers in their stores. The company certainly wouldn't be pushing them so hard if the customer base at large had rejected them, and given its commitment to an endless parade of new releases alongside the one cookie flavor that Crumbl started with, this feels like a new normal. Crumbl fans should just hope that the quality manages to keep pace with the innovation.