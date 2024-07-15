Crumbl Is Testing Yet Another Non-Cookie Dessert. This Time, It's For Peanut Butter Lovers

If there is one thing you can count on when grabbing a dessert at Crumbl, it's that nothing is going to stay the same. The chain has stood out in a competitive market by going all in on experimentation and new flavors, with its menu of six rotating cookies and desserts changing every week. While some releases come back over and over, and some disappear forever, Crumbl has built up over 200 cookie flavors for fans to choose from. But even the cookie part of the concept has not been immune to change, as Crumbl dropped the "cookies," from its brand name in late 2023, and has set about releasing non-cookie desserts as part of its lineup, starting with the Crumbl cinnamon squares in January 2024. These other desserts have become a more common sight on the menu recently, and now a leak is giving us a sneak peek at Crumbl's newest non-cookie offering.

The new dessert is inspired by a childhood favorite: the peanut butter bar. According to Instagram's Snackolator, which has leaked plenty of Crumbl flavors, including the recent strawberry shortcake, a peanut butter bar with a chocolate buttercream topping is being tested in anticipation of a nationwide release. It actually looks like a more cakey version of a cookie Crumbl released back in 2022 with the same basic formula, showing the brand's acceleration into its more diversified future.