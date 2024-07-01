Crumbl Has A Luscious Strawberry Shortcake Dessert Just In Time For July 4th

The change never stops at Crumbl, and now one of the chain's newest menu innovations is being brought to the 4th of July. The cookie (or now bakery) company has built its popularity on an ever-rotating menu of endless cookie flavors, yet even as it tops 1,000 locations nationwide this year, it's looking to mix up its week-to-week business even more. Early this year Crumbl debuted new cinnamon squares as one of its rotating flavors, its first non-cookie offering. It went well enough that the squares have seemingly entered the recurring Crumbl cookie menu, and follow-up non-cookie offerings like carrot cake have continued to roll. Now another classic cake is making its way to your local store for the upcoming holiday, with strawberry shortcakes hitting the menu this week for Independence Day.

The new strawberry shortcake will be available until July 6 and features two layers of vanilla shortcake with fresh whipped cream filling and house-made strawberry jam, according to a press release sent to Tasting Table. As a larger offering from Crumbl, it is meant to be shared, with Rhonda Bromley, the VP of PR at Crumbl saying, "Its delightful blend of flavors and generous size make it an ideal choice for gatherings and holiday events." Sounds like the new strawberry shortcake could be a nice, easy dessert for your 4th of July barbecue.