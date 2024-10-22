The Crumbl Cookie That TikTok Wishes They Baked Year-Round

Anyone with a functioning social media account knows that Crumbl, the Utah-born fresh-baked cookie company, has a white-knuckle hold on digital dessert lovers. With a weekly rotating menu of inventive flavors (did someone say Hawaiian Rainbow Cake?), which features more than just cookies, it's no wonder Crumbl's fan base remains on the edges of their seats. Crumbl's social media strategy is so strong, often reposting glowing cookie reviews, that the brand has over 9 million followers on TikTok. But the Crumbl TikTok base is also very vocal when they feel something is amiss. With an ever-changing menu comes limited-time treats, and there's one Crumbl cookie that TikTok is missing dearly: Crumbl's Cornbread Cookie.

Tiktokkers love this Crumbl confection because it features a delightful mix of savory and sweet, and they're raving over the unique, gritty texture of the cookie base. The cookie itself comes warm in the box and has bits of cornmeal inside, giving off the nice crunchy texture of actual cornbread, and making the internet go gaga. Things veer into sweet territory with the toppings. The cookie comes coated in a honey butter glaze, wearing a hat of honey buttercream frosting, and is drizzled in honey. Winnie the Pooh is surely jealous of anyone lucky enough to get their paws on this honey-forward treat — and he's not the only one. Crumbl loyalists on TikTok are demanding Cornbread Cookie be made a permanent staple of its weekly menu.