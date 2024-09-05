Crumbl Is Testing 4 New Desserts, And None Of Them Are Cookies
Crumbl started its life as Crumbl Cookies, but right from the jump it was clear that it had its eyes on the larger dessert world. The chain made its name with its weekly rotation of unique cookie flavors, where new creations constantly get debuted alongside returning favorites. Even more ambitious than its menu size has been its unbelievable expansion, surpassing 1,000 bakeries in barely half a decade. With that kind of growth there was simply no way cookies alone would fulfill the start-up's ambitions, so when the company dropped the cookies from its name and became just Crumbl, a future of other baked offerings became clear. Since then the dessert purveyors have been steadily adding more non-cookies to the lineup, like Crumbl's recent pumpkin squares for the fall, and even on the heels of that release it's testing four brand new recipes.
A peak at the new products comes courtesy of snackolator on Instagram, which frequently scores leaks regarding new treats from the chain. The four new desserts run the gamut of styles the company has been experimenting with including cheesecake, brownies, and brookie pie. Fans have had mixed feelings about this expansion beyond cookies, which is to be expected when any popular chain alters course, but we've compared Crumbl's desserts against the cookies, and so far the track record has been solid.
Crumbl's potential upcoming desserts include pie, brownies, and cheesecake flavors
The most interesting of the new Crumbl tests is the pie, which is styled after the "brookie" mix of brownie and cookie batters. It will be the company's first new pie flavor in months since the apple pie that was available in early summer 2024, and features a cookie cup shape with brownie batter topping, semi-sweet chocolate drizzle, and vanilla whipped cream. The brownie is made with a sundae theme that includes warm fudge, vanilla mousse in place of ice cream, and even the cherry topping. The orange square is a more straightforward orange and cinnamon cake with orange cream cheese frosting, and the new cheesecake is vanilla with cherry sauce.
If you're interested in any of these new desserts from Crumbl you may be able to try them yourself before they either get dropped or debut nationwide. There's a feature on the Crumbl app's location services that allows you to search for stores near you with the test products by selecting a tab called "Testing Cookies" to filter your results. The test cookies are usually available on Wednesday of each week. So, if you're lucky, you can try one or all of these new products and see where they land among Crumbl's best non-cookie desserts. If you like them enough you might get a second shot when the company does a full launch.