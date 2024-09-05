Crumbl Is Testing 4 New Desserts, And None Of Them Are Cookies

Crumbl started its life as Crumbl Cookies, but right from the jump it was clear that it had its eyes on the larger dessert world. The chain made its name with its weekly rotation of unique cookie flavors, where new creations constantly get debuted alongside returning favorites. Even more ambitious than its menu size has been its unbelievable expansion, surpassing 1,000 bakeries in barely half a decade. With that kind of growth there was simply no way cookies alone would fulfill the start-up's ambitions, so when the company dropped the cookies from its name and became just Crumbl, a future of other baked offerings became clear. Since then the dessert purveyors have been steadily adding more non-cookies to the lineup, like Crumbl's recent pumpkin squares for the fall, and even on the heels of that release it's testing four brand new recipes.

A peak at the new products comes courtesy of snackolator on Instagram, which frequently scores leaks regarding new treats from the chain. The four new desserts run the gamut of styles the company has been experimenting with including cheesecake, brownies, and brookie pie. Fans have had mixed feelings about this expansion beyond cookies, which is to be expected when any popular chain alters course, but we've compared Crumbl's desserts against the cookies, and so far the track record has been solid.