Crumbl Debuts Another Non-Cookie Treat To Get You In The Mood For Fall

Crumbl, the pink-boxed cookie franchise that started in a small town in Utah and expanded across the nation (and one location in Canada), is famous for its weekly rotation of flavors — those of which rarely stay inside of the box. From the banana pudding it launched nationwide to the cinnamon squares, Crumbl has continued to push boundaries by bringing more non-cookie and even some non-baked additions to its menu. While fans aren't always excited about the weekly menus, its latest is sure to get you in the mood for fall with a non-cookie treat that officially solidifies its transition into pumpkin season: the pumpkin square.

Available until August 31, Crumbl's pumpkin squares are made from a moist and fluffy pumpkin marble cake. Swirled with brown sugar cinnamon butter, the cake is topped with a spread of light vanilla cream cheese frosting and sprinkled with warm fall spices. Served warm in a cup, the pumpkin squares stray away from Crumbl's boxed cookie background — although the cups are still very much pink. Even so, customers are enjoying them. One review on the Crumble website called the pumpkin squares, "Absolutely delicious! Such amazing warm, real flavors." Another said that they're "so buttery and the cream cheese frosting pops!" At $6 a pop, these pumpkin squares are ideal if you want an individual serving of pumpkin cake without going through the trouble of making it yourself. But if you're still not quite ready for it to be pumpkin season, Crumbl has something else for you.