Crumbl Fans Aren't Excited About This Week's Menu Despite A New Cake
The allure of Crumbl is partly to do with the weekly rotation of cookies and other desserts that fans clamor to score at their closest location before each week is over. Every week's lineup includes returning favorites alongside new inventions. The lineup available August 12, 2024 does just that with a combination of returning cookies, like its Classic Pink Sugar, and the introduction of its new Lemon Blackberry Cake — but that doesn't mean Crumbl fans are overly excited about any of the treats this time around.
A look at the comments on the post of this week's menu on the popular Instagram account Snackolator speaks to the disappointment. One comment calls the line up is horrible and suggests that the chain has "given up" — but it's hard to expect a slew of brand-new cookies every single week. Another commenter called the subpar menu, "One of the worst lineups of all time."
Although the Instagram post has garnered over 8,400 likes at the time of publishing, these two comments are just some that show the general lack of enthusiasm. To the company's credit, there is more excitement for the menu's announcement on Crumbl's Facebook. And when Tasting Table ranked 30 of the best Crumbl cookie flavors, the Classic Pink Sugar cookie on this week's menu placed third — but taste is always subjective.
Details on Crumbl's new cake and other items on this week's menu
Despite the disappointment from some fans, the new Lemon Blackberry cake seems scrumptious. We've previously reported on Crumbl's other non-cookie ventures, like its new peanut butter dessert bars and its new frosted cornbread back in July. This lemon blackberry cake is breaking the cookie tradition, too, with two layers of lemon poppyseed cake, blackberry cream cheese frosting, and a blackberry topping. And the new cake also comes chilled. According to a post on a Crumbl Cookies Reddit thread regarding the lemon blackberry cake, "It [tastes] so refreshing. ... It's a 10/10 for me!"
As for the rest of this week's menu that some fans aren't keen on, there's a milk chocolate chip cookie and a cookie with Peanut Butter M&Ms for two traditional cookies to indulge in. Then, there are two more unique concoctions, including its Chocolate Cake Batter, which is topped with rainbow sprinkles for any potential celebration (or just because). Then there's a Kentucky Butter Cake complete with a butter glaze that reminds us of our Kentucky bourbon butter cake that you can whip up at home if this week's Crumbl menu doesn't impress you.