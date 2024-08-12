Crumbl Fans Aren't Excited About This Week's Menu Despite A New Cake

The allure of Crumbl is partly to do with the weekly rotation of cookies and other desserts that fans clamor to score at their closest location before each week is over. Every week's lineup includes returning favorites alongside new inventions. The lineup available August 12, 2024 does just that with a combination of returning cookies, like its Classic Pink Sugar, and the introduction of its new Lemon Blackberry Cake — but that doesn't mean Crumbl fans are overly excited about any of the treats this time around.

A look at the comments on the post of this week's menu on the popular Instagram account Snackolator speaks to the disappointment. One comment calls the line up is horrible and suggests that the chain has "given up" — but it's hard to expect a slew of brand-new cookies every single week. Another commenter called the subpar menu, "One of the worst lineups of all time."

Although the Instagram post has garnered over 8,400 likes at the time of publishing, these two comments are just some that show the general lack of enthusiasm. To the company's credit, there is more excitement for the menu's announcement on Crumbl's Facebook. And when Tasting Table ranked 30 of the best Crumbl cookie flavors, the Classic Pink Sugar cookie on this week's menu placed third — but taste is always subjective.