Crumbl Is Testing A New Frosted Cornbread Treat
Here's to those madcap geniuses at Crumbl who are always testing out new products. Though the company got its start baking up inventive cookie creations, it has proven that its prowess extends to other sweet treats. For example, Crumbl recently dropped a new berry trifle cake cup filled with vanilla pudding and jam, and peanut fans had reason to rejoice when the bakery tested out a peanut butter bar with chocolate buttercream frosting. Now, Crumbl is set to test a daring new dessert that is poised for those who love the sweet goodness of summer corn. According to Instagram account @snackolator, customers will soon be able to try frosted cornbread, a three-layer dessert treat that is sure to appeal to fans of sweet cornbread.
The base is a moist cornbread bar, which Crumbl then covers with a honey butter glaze and finishes off with buttercream frosting and a drizzle of honey. Some may balk, but this isn't the bakery's first dalliance with cornbread. It previously featured a cornbread cookie — which ranked 29 out of Tasting Table's review of 35 different Crumbl cookies — that also paired cornmeal with the flavors of honey and butter.
Crumbl turns bread into cake
While cornbread isn't traditionally thought of as a dessert, it isn't hard to draw the connection. It clearly has savory connections as a side for steaming bowls of chili and smoked barbecue. But even in these applications, cornbread is meant to bring a sweet element to the salt, spice, and umami already present. There are also different varieties of cornbread, from the skillet-fried pancakes, to the drier, coarser styles that are great for sopping up a plate, to the sweet, almost cake-like varieties. Crumbl's latest creation is seemingly a part of the latter camp, a fluffy square of cornmeal sweetness that is belied by the "bread" moniker it bears.
Corn is a symbol of summer. Seasonal barbecues are made all the more sweet with the addition of corn on the cob slathered in butter and other toppings. Cornbread, though really bound by no season, seems to lean into fall, as evidenced by the aforementioned affiliation with chili and other hearty foods. In that respect, it may be that Crumbl is paying early homage to the coming season change. In fact, the brand already got us excited for autumn with three other non-cookie desserts, including a pumpkin cake that just screams to be paired with a certain seasonal latte.