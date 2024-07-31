Crumbl Is Testing A New Frosted Cornbread Treat

Here's to those madcap geniuses at Crumbl who are always testing out new products. Though the company got its start baking up inventive cookie creations, it has proven that its prowess extends to other sweet treats. For example, Crumbl recently dropped a new berry trifle cake cup filled with vanilla pudding and jam, and peanut fans had reason to rejoice when the bakery tested out a peanut butter bar with chocolate buttercream frosting. Now, Crumbl is set to test a daring new dessert that is poised for those who love the sweet goodness of summer corn. According to Instagram account @snackolator, customers will soon be able to try frosted cornbread, a three-layer dessert treat that is sure to appeal to fans of sweet cornbread.

The base is a moist cornbread bar, which Crumbl then covers with a honey butter glaze and finishes off with buttercream frosting and a drizzle of honey. Some may balk, but this isn't the bakery's first dalliance with cornbread. It previously featured a cornbread cookie — which ranked 29 out of Tasting Table's review of 35 different Crumbl cookies — that also paired cornmeal with the flavors of honey and butter.