Crumbl Is Testing 3 New Items That Still Aren't Cookies, And One Gets Us Excited For Fall
Crumbl is a tried-and-true dessert destination. Sure, it cut its teeth and still makes its name on cookies, but those cookies are so good that we'll follow the brand down other sweet paths. That's why Crumbl's recent announcement of three new test menu items has us excited. Leaked on social media by Instagram account @Snackolator, these non-cookie treats are riffs on classic desserts, and one in particular is in position to be a new fall classic.
For those that love varying textures in a dessert that hits the spot, there is the Dirt Cake Cup. This sweet parfait features layers of smooth chocolate mousse with crunchy cookies & cream streusel that is all finished with semi-sweet chocolate ganache and a gummy worm for classic effect. For those who need their chocolate practically melting, Crumbl is offering a Molten Lava Cake. This rich chocolate cake has a melted molten chocolate center and is topped with powdered sugar and smooth French vanilla mousse.
But what really has us juiced for leaves and layers and all that fall jazz is the Pumpkin Cake. Between two layers of pumpkin cake is vanilla bean cream cheese frosting that is all topped with crumbled cake pieces. Sorry, summer, but we're moving on.
Crumbl crushes cookies, cakes, and more
This isn't the first time that Crumbl has had people drooling over desserts that stray from its usual fare. Earlier in July, the cookie company debuted a peanut butter lover's dream in the form of a chunky chocolate peanut butter bar that is dolloped with chocolate buttercream. Fruit lovers have reason to rejoice, too, as Crumbl is also offering a Berry Trifle Cake Cup that has layers of light vanilla cake, vanilla pudding, and mixed berry jam.
None of this news is to say that Crumbl's cookies aren't still the star of the show. Why else would we go to the trouble of helping customers navigate the menu by ranking 35 of the innovative and inventive cookie flavors Crumbl offers? From our number one favorite, the amped up Snickerdoodle Cupcake Cookie to the psychedelic Hawaiian Rainbow Cake cookie, it's hard to find a dessert at the chain bakery that doesn't satisfy the sweet tooth in fun ways.