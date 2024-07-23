Crumbl Is Testing 3 New Items That Still Aren't Cookies, And One Gets Us Excited For Fall

Crumbl is a tried-and-true dessert destination. Sure, it cut its teeth and still makes its name on cookies, but those cookies are so good that we'll follow the brand down other sweet paths. That's why Crumbl's recent announcement of three new test menu items has us excited. Leaked on social media by Instagram account @Snackolator, these non-cookie treats are riffs on classic desserts, and one in particular is in position to be a new fall classic.

For those that love varying textures in a dessert that hits the spot, there is the Dirt Cake Cup. This sweet parfait features layers of smooth chocolate mousse with crunchy cookies & cream streusel that is all finished with semi-sweet chocolate ganache and a gummy worm for classic effect. For those who need their chocolate practically melting, Crumbl is offering a Molten Lava Cake. This rich chocolate cake has a melted molten chocolate center and is topped with powdered sugar and smooth French vanilla mousse.

But what really has us juiced for leaves and layers and all that fall jazz is the Pumpkin Cake. Between two layers of pumpkin cake is vanilla bean cream cheese frosting that is all topped with crumbled cake pieces. Sorry, summer, but we're moving on.