Crumbl Just Launched Banana Pudding Nationwide

Crumbl, known for its large cookies with larger prices, just launched a banana pudding product nationwide along with a purple vanilla Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS cookie, hugely missing the opportunity to market an ube cookie as a nod to the popular singer's Filipino heritage. Lately, Crumbl has been expanding outside of the cookie world, testing the dessert waters with new products. Alas, Crumbl fans aren't always excited with each week's new menu, like when Crumbl recently launched a lemon blackberry cake.

According to the Crumbl website, the new item is described as, "Creamy banana-packed layers of velvety vanilla pudding and vanilla wafers topped off with fresh whipped cream and wafer crumbs." So far, the reception to Crumbl's banana pudding has been warm; cookie lovers across the Internet are excited for the new creamy product. If you're excited to grab a cup for yourself, just note that there's a $0.99 upcharge for the banana pudding, according to Instagram user snackolator. The banana pudding comes chilled in a pretty pink cup that Barbie would approve. We tried ordering the banana pudding online and, sadly, it appears it will not deliver the new banana pudding to our location. Luckily for us, we have a great tasting classic banana pudding recipe to fall back on.