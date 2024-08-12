The Best Type Of Ube To Use For Cookies

Recognized for its unmistakable bright purple hue, ube is a purple yam that comes from the Philippines. The tuber is popular in Filipino cuisine and is featured prominently in Hawaiian desserts. Its unique name, pronounced "ooh-beh," is the Tagalog word for "tuber," making it quite a fitting name for this root vegetable.

Although ube got its start in the Philippines, it has continuously gained popularity throughout the United States, resulting in the creation of lattes, desserts, and cocktails featuring ube in restaurants and in online recipes. Bakers have started to create variations of cookies that feature ube, as well as share original cookie recipes that prominently feature the unique tuber. There are multiple ways to include this ingredient in recipes, like ube jam or frozen ube, but when it comes to baking cookies, using ube powder is ideal.

Fresh ube can be hard to find in the United States, which is part of what makes powder such a great alternative. The powder is often available at Asian grocery stores and health food stores and can also be found online on sites like Amazon. Ube powder is not as saturated in color or as strong in flavor as fresh ube, but it will still impart the subtle sweetness that ube is known for, along with an adorable lavender hue, to cookies.