Add A Pop Of Purple To Your Drink With Ube Puree

Classic drinks — like a smooth old fashioned or a timeless martini — are classics for a reason, but sometimes tradition can get a bit dull. That is where unique drink recipes, or twists on everyday cocktails, come in. While you can reinvent the wheel to make an unusual, show-stopping cocktail for yourself or guests, sometimes all it takes is one interesting ingredient to create something brand new. That's why, when you next take up the mixology mantle, we recommend elevating your drinks by using ube puree.

Ube is a root vegetable that is native to Southeast Asia and has become popular around the world. It is celebrated in many cuisines for its vibrant purple color, its soft, creamy texture when cooked, and its mild, earthy flavor. You'll find it flavoring and coloring all sorts of dishes from ice cream to breads. While it may sound similar, ube is different from purple sweet potato, with a nuttier taste more strongly reminiscent of vanilla. These notes make it great for adding to drinks where it can bring out similar flavors in spirits, as well as add some sweetness. Additionally, when pureed, ube can make cocktails thicker and silkier, which can be a desirable trait to many.