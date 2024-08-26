16 Crumbl Non-Cookie Desserts, Ranked Worst To Best

Crumbl Cookies, the wildly popular dessert brand, is best known for its long line of cookies that range in flavors from the typical to the totally unexpected. But recently, it's been pushing more into the non-cookie dessert space, offering a variety of baked goods that veer from its focused roots. Sometimes, these desserts are only rolled out in limited markets, giving only a few Crumbl fanatics the chance to give them a try. Some of them are undoubtedly hits, rivaling even the best of the brand's cookies. Others, though, are not quite as popular and are met with lukewarm — or in some cases, straight-up bad — reviews.

By doing some tasting of our own when we could get our hands on these often limited-term offerings and also consulting the reviews of Crumbl fans online, we've compiled a ranking of some of Crumbl's most iconic non-cookie desserts, from airy, light cakes to indulgent seasonal specialties. Whether you've gotten to try these out for yourself yet or you're still waiting for them to pop up at your local Crumbl location, knowing where each stands can guide you in the right direction when you're deciding what to order from the dessert chain — but don't just limit yourself to our faves if you want to make your own decisions. These are Crumbl non-cookie desserts, ranked from worst to best.