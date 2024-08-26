16 Crumbl Non-Cookie Desserts, Ranked Worst To Best
Crumbl Cookies, the wildly popular dessert brand, is best known for its long line of cookies that range in flavors from the typical to the totally unexpected. But recently, it's been pushing more into the non-cookie dessert space, offering a variety of baked goods that veer from its focused roots. Sometimes, these desserts are only rolled out in limited markets, giving only a few Crumbl fanatics the chance to give them a try. Some of them are undoubtedly hits, rivaling even the best of the brand's cookies. Others, though, are not quite as popular and are met with lukewarm — or in some cases, straight-up bad — reviews.
By doing some tasting of our own when we could get our hands on these often limited-term offerings and also consulting the reviews of Crumbl fans online, we've compiled a ranking of some of Crumbl's most iconic non-cookie desserts, from airy, light cakes to indulgent seasonal specialties. Whether you've gotten to try these out for yourself yet or you're still waiting for them to pop up at your local Crumbl location, knowing where each stands can guide you in the right direction when you're deciding what to order from the dessert chain — but don't just limit yourself to our faves if you want to make your own decisions. These are Crumbl non-cookie desserts, ranked from worst to best.
Crumbl Cookie Pops
Cake pops had a serious moment in the 2010s when getting one at the Starbucks drive-thru felt like the ultimate Instagrammable fast food luxury. But cake pops' time has come and gone, so we're not sure why Crumbl is trying to revive it with its "cookie pops." First of all, size is a serious concern, with many echoing the sentiment that these cake pops are small. "Looks like half a cake pop actually," one Redditor commented.
Another reviewer commented on the quality of these cookie pops, and the verdict was not good. "Y'all... not only were these ugly and two completely different sizes, they were completely raw in the middle," they complain. "I just can't with the raw dough in the middle though." This reviewer isn't alone. Overall, reviews for the cookie pops have not been good. There are probably better non-cookie desserts from Crumbl you'll want to try first.
Crumbl German Chocolate Cake
If you ask us, German chocolate cake is a top-tier chocolate cake. But just because it's delicious in its classic form doesn't mean you'll necessarily want to try one from Crumbl. One reviewer, who said that usually love German chocolate cake, complained about how negative their experience was with this Crumbl offering. "When I say crumbl really missed the mark on this one, I truly mean it," they say. "The cake itself was so incredibly dry. The filling was bland and again, dry. Not very creamy at all and so many nuts! The only positive part was the chocolate frosting that was thick enough to be fudge. I'm incredibly disappointed. 1/5."
Others described the cake as "mid." Not all the reviews are bad — some like it, while others describe the cake as "just okay." For a company that's so focused on cookie dough, it makes sense that their cakes may not always hit the mark.
Crumbl Toffee Cake
The Crumbl toffee cake gets mixed reviews, so what you get may depend on your store. For example, some bloggers are saying that this cake is quite dry, with a flavor that's more sweet than rich and chocolatey, although not everyone has had that experience. Some, though, think that the toffee cake is nothing special. One Redditor said that the flavor wasn't too impressive: "No shade to my store they did a lovely job but I did find this to be a little bit mid. I would describe the flavor as just sweet? It could definitely be richer in chocolate flavor." Although you might have a good experience when you order this cake, it seems to be one of the more unpredictable non-cookie offerings, so it may not be the best choice if you're just dipping your toe into the pool of Crumbl's alternative offerings.
Crumbl Lemon Blackberry Cake
Crumbl seems to have a problem with making some of its cakes too dry, and that seems to be the problem with its lemon blackberry cake as well. The flavor, too, is apparently not as pronounced as it should be, with one reviewer saying they couldn't really taste any lemon flavor at all and another saying that it tasted like cardboard. There were also complaints about the frosting being too sweet and not having enough of a cream cheese flavor.
For one reviewer, these were only minor sins. "I'd give it a 7/10. It was still good but it wasn't amazing and I personally wouldn't order it again," they said. But for another, they added up to a bad experience: "YUCK!! I'm so glad I used my points cause this was disappointing."
Crumbl Carrot Cake
The reviews for Crumbl's carrot cake aren't terrible, but they're not great either. Although there are some good reviews floating around the internet, for some, the icing is just way too sugary. That is probably a matter of preference — if you prefer your dessert with a lot of sweet icing on it, this may not be a bad choice.
And although the description of this cake boasts pineapple and coconut, one reviewer said they couldn't taste those flavors at all, leaving them with a somewhat bland impression. "I didn't think it was anything special," they said. "It was baked well but the mouthfeel was a trifle dry. I don't think mine was overbaked; that just seemed to be how the recipe was."
Crumbl Cookie Dough Bits
If you like a portable snack that's quite a bit smaller than the average Crumbl cookie, you might want to try out the brand's cookie dough bits. We tried these ourselves and found them to be lacking — they're considerably drier than actual cookie dough ought to be. According to one reviewer, "My verdict is I'm glad I tried their cookie dough bits but I won't buy them ever again." We echo that sentiment.
Some also noted that other brands sell better cookie dough bits cheaper than Crumbl's version. "Similar to Ben and Jerry's. I like the B&J ones better. Both good," one reviewer said. If you're ordering from Crumbl and you're craving cookie dough, go for it. But we wouldn't go out of our way for it.
Crumbl Cream
There are different flavors of Crumbl cream available, so what you'll get really depends on what flavor you choose. But overall, the reviews are pretty lukewarm about this non-cookie offering. One reviewer said, "It's alright. Nothing to write home about. I prefer good ol Ben and Jerry's myself." Another said it just wasn't worth the price: "It's fine. But I can buy similar or better ice cream from the grocery store for much much cheaper."
So, what's wrong with it? It sounds like for some, the texture is a miss. According to one Redditor, "I think I had s'more but it was so not memorable that I'm not even 100% on the flavor. I didn't love it and it was pretty rock hard, almost icy."
Crumbl Dirt Cake Cup
There are few desserts as fun and nostalgic as a dirt cake cup, so Crumbl's announcement that they were offering it was met with excitement by some fans. But ultimately, many say it's not worth the upcharge. The dirt cake cup could be a fun treat if you want something out of the ordinary, but if you're looking for a texturally interesting experience, it may not be this. You may be better off just snagging Crumbl's dirt cake cookie (pictured here) when it comes around, as you'll have to contend with less of those crumbs, and you'll get more actual cookie.
Crumbl Pumpkin Muffin
Is a pumpkin muffin anything that's especially special and different? Not really — it's a basic dessert you can probably find at just about any bakery in your area. "I'm just going to say it," one Redditor said about Crumbl's new muffin. "The world does not need another pumpkin muffin."
The reviews are just okay. One reviewer liked that the muffin was so moist, and they liked the crumbles that came on top of the muffin. However, they said, it was missing one vital flavor: pumpkin spice. "Frankly, it was missing the most important part ... the pumpkin spice," they said. "I hope that if they bring it into the rotation that they'll add more spice, because it has so much potential." If you like pumpkin muffins, go ahead and order it — just don't expect something too different from an average pumpkin muffin.
Crumbl Tres Leches Cake
Tres leches cake is one of those desserts that you can't find just anywhere. So when you see it pop up at your local Crumbl, you may want to give it a try — just don't set your expectations too high. Basically, reviewers say that this cake is okay, but you can get better versions of the dessert elsewhere. "Crumbl's Tres Leches cake is decent if your location makes is correctly," one writes. "However, for the price point, if you live somewhere with access to more authentic tres leches, you're better off getting your tres leches there for a better price and flavor."
Another reviewer shared a similar sentiment: "I would much rather spent the $5 at an actual bodega that can make authentic tres leches." Know a good local spot that sells tres leches? If so, go there first. Otherwise, you shouldn't be to disappointed with Crumbl's version.
Crumbl Pumpkin Cake
The pumpkin cake at Crumbl is a solid alternative to the pumpkin muffin if you're looking for that autumnal flavor in a different package. If you like those pumpkin spice flavors, this may be the non-cookie dessert for you. "I tried it yesterday. To me, I found it a little 'spicy,' I think it's nutmeg that is left on the tongue. The cake itself is very soft and airy," said one reviewer on Reddit.
For others, those flavors really hit the spot. "I did not expect the Crumbl Cookies Pumpkin Cake to be so good, but I absolutely loved it," said one reviewer in a TikTok video. "It's not overly heavy on the pumpkin but just nails the pumpkin spice flavor with the delicious cream cheese frosting."
Crumbl Cinnamon Squares
If you love cinnamon buns, you're probably also going to enjoy Crumbl's cinnamon squares. They seem to be a hit amongst internet Crumbl lovers. Some are even saying they're it's their new favorite item from the cookie chain. "Idk about y'all, but these cinnamon squares just rocked my whole world. New fav!" said one enthusiastic Redditor. "Cinnamon Square is one of the most exciting additions to Crumbl Cookies's confectionery empire in quite a long time!" said another.
They may not be the same shape as traditional cinnamon rolls, but they offer much fo the same appeal. Whether they become a permanent addition to the menu remains to be seen, but until then, we'll be dreaming about these sweet, cinnamon treats — both for breakfast and dessert.
Crumbl Molten Lava Cake
Crumbl's molten lava cake looks undeniably impressive, especially if you love rich, chocolatey desserts. "I'm so excited to try it!" one Tiktoker exclaims as they dig into the gooey-looking treat. She shows the camera her bite to demonstrate how rich and moist it looked inside. "Mmm, that's really good," she says. "It's so chocolatey. It takes just like a molten lava cake." Another reviewer on Facebook was even more enthusiastic. "Crumbl cookies' Molten Lava Cake is to die for!!!! Amazingggg!!! Best thing they ever created!!!!" Although it's about the same size around as a cookie, it's a lot taller vertically, so you're definitely getting a shareable dessert when you order this treat.
This cake doesn't look like it's for the weak; it's quite large and topped with a dollop of vanilla mousse. But if you're looking for a super-indulgent dessert from Crumbl that isn't a cookie, the molten lava cake may just be up your alley.
Crumbl Butter Cake
There have been some less-than-favorable reviews about Crumbl's butter cake, but it seems to be a consistency issue, since other reviewers rave about the treat. "My particular cake... was delicious," one Redditor claimed. "It tasted just like a butter cake should. It was moist and gooey without being raw... The flavor overall was buttery with good vanilla notes. Overall, 9/10, would happily get again."
Others say it's one of the best items on the menu. "The butter cake is the best thing I've ever had from Crumbl," reads one review. "Honestly one of the best mini cakes I ever had. The crunchy sugar is so nice and it's a really nice flavor." The cake isn't just vanilla flavored — it actually has that buttery richness you're looking for in this kind of cake."
Crumbl Berry Trifle Cake Cups
Crumbl isn't exactly known for its light desserts, but if you want something a little less intense and rich than most of the other items on the menu, the brand's trifle cake cups may be just what you're looking for. These fruity desserts are indulgent, yes, but they have a tartness to them that keeps everything nicely balanced. "Berry trifle cake cup gets 10/10!" one reviewer exclaimed on Reddit. "The cake is really soft, the custard is light and the berry preserves add some tartness!"
Yes, you'll have to pay an upcharge, but it might just be worth it if you like fruity desserts. "I had this tested at an NJ location, one Redditor said. "Really yummy!! Comes in a convenient cup with a lid so you can save the rest! I found it to be worth the up charge as the flavor was fantastic!"
Crumbl Strawberry Shortcake
If you love a fruity dessert that tastes as impressive as it looks, Crumbl's strawberry shortcake may just be the non-cookie dessert that you've been waiting for. "Crumbl!" one Tiktoker says after taking a bite of the cake. "Good job! It's lively, it tastes fresh." As opposed to some of the heavier options on this list, this strawberry shortcake looks considerably lighter than its richer, more intense counterparts.
Redditors are excited about the offering as well. !The Strawberry Shortcake is the truth!" says a reviewer on the r/CrumblCookies subreddit. Another was a little more expressive about what they liked about the cake: "I just had a piece and wow! So light, moist, refreshing, flavorful. The strawberry jam doesn't taste too sweet or sticky and the sponge is moist and holds up well."
Methodology
We ranked these cookies according to both personal experience and reviews. We tried as many of these flavors as we could get our hands on, but because their scope is limited and they are rolled out only at select locations, we also searched for reviews from blogs, personal websites, Reddit, TikTok, and Facebook. We relied on more enthusiastic and plentiful reviews for our top-ranked desserts in the lineup, focusing on well-balanced flavors and enjoyable textures and prizing moistness and airiness over dryness and heaviness on the texture front. Admittedly, many internet reviews are mixed, but we mostly depended on reviews that were specific about what they liked and disliked about the desserts on this list.