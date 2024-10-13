21 Crumbl Cookie Flavors We Desperately Need Year-Round

If you're fortunate enough to be local to a Crumbl Cookies location, we bet you've tried the national chain's massive cookies at least once or twice. Ever since releasing Crumbl's first specialty flavor — milk chocolate chip — the cookie company has continued to release fresh flavors every week: It has come out with over 120 flavors since opening its doors in 2017. We think the constant cookie variety is a great thing for the most part, but we have to admit that it's disappointing to have a stellar cookie one week, only to have it be gone the next; or, even worse, sent to the Crumbl cookie graveyard for good.

While Crumbl still releases a chocolate chip cookie every week (oscillating between semi-sweet chocolate chunk and milk chocolate chip), the other five flavors are up to execs to decide weekly. This leaves many fans (ourselves included) waiting with bated breath for the new menu released every Sunday, wondering if one of our all-time favorites will make the cut. We like that the ever-changing flavors keep us on our toes; nevertheless, there are quite a few Crumbl cookies that we wish were available year-round.