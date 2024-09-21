12 Crumbl Graveyard Cookies That Need To Be Brought Back
Whether you love Crumbl Cookies or not, there's no denying that the chain is as popular as can be. It offers seemingly larger-than-life cookies and a rotating menu that keeps things interesting. Perhaps you've tried one of Crumbl's menu mainstays, like milk chocolate chip, or maybe more adventurous flavors, like cornbread or caramel apple, are more up to your speed. This is all to say that Crumbl has rolled out an astounding number of cookies over the years, and there have been some true winners amidst the chain's seemingly endless variety of sweet treats.
Of course, where there are winners, there are also losers, and not all of Crumbl's cookies have proven to be super popular. Enter the Crumbl graveyard, a compilation of cookies that were featured in past lineups but won't be in any future ones. It's not known exactly why Crumbl chooses to retire certain cookies, but it's safe to assume that some flavors just aren't as popular as others. Though, it's always possible that Crumbl might bring out a retired recipe as a mystery cookie, it's pretty safe to say that these cookies are good as gone.
Naturally, people have lots of opinions about graveyard cookies, and more specifically, about which graveyard cookies deserve a resurrection. Based on personal opinion and the opinion of certain Redditors and reviewers on the Crumbl app, I've compiled a list of retired cookies that not only deserve another shot but deserve the glory and recognition they didn't get the first time around.
Oatmeal raisin
Anyone who has tried a Crumbl cookie or two knows that most of them are pretty decked out — we're talking a hefty, oftentimes cakey base with a thick swirl of frosting on top, as well as some extra candies, nuts, or extras on top. And, hey, that's what many people go to Crumbl for: an ornate treat that transforms a mere cookie into something a little more decadent.
Not everyone is a fan of such decked-out cookies, however, and in fact, it seems that Crumbl slightly underestimates how much people enjoy the simpler cookies, too. Take the oatmeal raisin cookie, for example; it's a classic flavor that Crumbl offered once upon a time, but one that now lies in the graveyard. Would you believe me if I told you that Crumbl's oatmeal raisin cookie is the most highly-rated cookie of all the graveyard cookies? It's true — in the graveyard section of the cookie journal in Crumbl's app, the oatmeal raisin cookie averages 4.5 out of 5 stars with over 11,000 reviews.
Fans of this cookie appreciate the texture that the oatmeal brings to the base, while the raisins add a classic pop of sweetness without being overbearing. Some people view oatmeal raisin as being a bit boring, but amidst Crumbl's lineup of sometimes over-the-top cookies, many fans appreciated oatmeal raisin's sweet simplicity and lack of frills.
Neapolitan
You've heard of Neapolitan ice cream, Neapolitan pizza, and perhaps even of Neapolitan cupcakes — but what about a Neapolitan cookie? Leave it to Crumbl to roll out such a cookie flavor, one that simultaneously seems creative but also seems like sort of a no-brainer, considering how well that classic trio of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry flavors works. Unfortunately, the Neapolitan cookie was short-lived in Crumbl's lineup, leaving many fans missing that wonderfully simple-yet-effective vanilla and chocolate cookie with a rich strawberry frosting on top.
This was one cookie that I was particularly shocked to see in the graveyard, since it seems like it would be such a hit for those who want that Crumbl experience but still want to keep things relatively tame. Was this cookie just a little too plain Jane to appeal to the cookie masses? Was it simply featured in lineups that had more intriguing options, thus was edged out at no fault of its own? No one will ever know why Crumbl's Neapolitan cookie was sent to the graveyard, but I do know that the flavors meshed so well in this cookie that it deserves a triumphant comeback.
Coconut Cake
It seems that Crumbl has a bone to pick with coconut-flavored cookies, and as a result, I have a bone to pick with Crumbl. Seriously, what does the chain have against coconut flavors? A quick peruse of the cookie journal shows that four of its graveyard cookies feature coconut in some capacity, which is kind of a lot, considering that there are only 18 cookies in the graveyard. The highest-rated of the coconut flavors (and the third highest-rated graveyard cookie overall) is none other than coconut cake: a luscious, dreamy cake that simply does not deserve to be buried.
As a proud coconut lover, I was devastated to see coconut cake in the graveyard. This cookie was so rich and decadent, and when I had the pleasure of enjoying it, I truly had no notes and could discern no flaws. Sure, I am biased in that I really love coconut, so if you aren't a fan of coconut, then obviously this isn't the cookie for you. For many fans though, including myself, coconut cake was a huge loss, and we'd love nothing more than to see it return to Crumbl's lineup.
Almost Everything Bagel
Everything bagel seasoning has become quite the hot item in recent years and stretches far beyond a mere bottle of seasoning. Some might argue that the everything bagel fad has gone too far, especially after Crumbl added an almost everything bagel cookie to its lineup. It's perhaps the most controversial cookie that the chain has ever come up with. Now, those familiar with everything bagel seasoning know that it is typically geared for a savory context, considering that it contains sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried garlic, and dried onion. Crumbl's approach went heavy on the sesame seeds and poppy seeds while omitting the garlic and onion, and a swirl of cream cheese frosting on top really did make the cookie resemble an everything bagel.
There's simply no denying the creativity behind this cookie, and the execution was pretty good, too. The cookie didn't taste savory; it mostly just tasted like a cream cheese icing-topped cookie with little hints of crunch from the seeds. Sure, some might say that Crumbl simply took it too far by coming up with this flavor, but I think that it didn't take it far enough, since this cookie only had a short run. Love the everything bagel trend or hate it, this cookie was one-of-a-kind, and for that reason alone, I think it deserves a revival.
Maple Oatmeal
Many of Crumbl's cookies come with a thick layer of frosting on top — in fact, it's much more likely that you'll find a lineup of frosted cookies as opposed to those without any toppings. Less common in Crumbl's catalog are cookies that come glazed, though they do exist. A prime example of a successful glazed cookie was the maple oatmeal flavor. This oat-infused treat was an absolute dream, once again proving that Crumbl's oatmeal-based cookies have a track record of being super successful texture-wise. This cookie is the second highest-ranked one in the graveyard, just falling shortly behind oatmeal raisin.
The base of this cookie was pretty simple, as it was essentially just an oatmeal cookie with maple flavor, but the maple glaze really took the cookie up to a whole new tier of deliciousness. Of course, the toppings didn't stop there, as maple oatmeal also came adorned with a hefty sprinkle of streusel. Perhaps this cookie was sent packing because people found it a bit one-dimensional. Regardless, this cookie was super cozy and comforting, and the flavors — simple as they may be — were delicious, so I'd be thrilled to see maple oatmeal back in a weekly lineup.
Cranberry White Chip
Cranberries are a bit polarizing, and many people can't get past their notoriously tart flavor profile. That said, I think cranberries get a bad rap, and when dressed up or paired correctly, they can be absolutely delicious. A great example of cranberries done right was in Crumbl's cranberry white chip cookie flavor, which featured the dried fruit alongside creamy, rich, super-sweet white chocolate chips. This is definitely one of the simpler cookies in Crumbl's graveyard, and I suspect that's why it ended up with such a fate. But ultimately, the simplicity is what makes this cookie work so well.
Another strong feature of the cranberry white chip was the base of the cookie itself. Many of Crumbl's cookies have a simple vanilla base, but this one had a buttery cookie base, which was nothing short of mouthwatering. That rich, buttery flavor contrasted beautifully alongside those subtly tart cranberries, and the white chocolate chips provided just enough sweetness to balance it all out. Sure, not everyone loves cranberries and not everyone loves such simple cookies, but cranberry white chocolate deserves a comeback because it struck such a harmonious flavor balance that not all of Crumbl's cookies manage quite as effortlessly.
Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Crumbl's cookies have a tendency to be quite cakey, which can be a good or bad thing depending on the cookie at hand. In the case of the pineapple upside-down cake cookie, a gone-but-never-forgotten resident of Crumbl's graveyard, the cakey texture wasn't just a good thing — it's what made the cookie so delicious. This cookie also showcased a lovely glaze, once again proving that some of Crumbl's best cookies don't need an abundance of frosting, but rather just a sweet glaze and perhaps some clever toppings.
Speaking of clever toppings, this cookie featured a caramelized pineapple ring and a maraschino cherry — two ingredients that pay homage to a true pineapple upside-down cake. Fruit on top of a cookie can be a bit of a gamble, especially if the fruit is particularly juicy and leaves the cookie soggy. Sogginess certainly wasn't a problem with pineapple upside-down cake, however, and the pineapple ring was a delightful garnish with just the right amount of sweetness and juiciness. I can't fathom why Crumbl sent this cookie to an early grave, but between the cake-like base, delicious brown sugar glaze, and caramelized pineapple ring, a redemption arc is well-deserved.
Kitchen Sink
Crumbl's kitchen sink cookie (which you might have seen marketed as the chocolate potato chip flavor) paid homage to an often-overlooked icon in the cookie world. Indeed, a kitchen sink cookie might not sound like the most appealing thing in the world, but it's actually a delightful little treat packed full of salty-sweet flavors. In the case of Crumbl's ill-fated kitchen sink cookie, it featured chocolate chips, crushed potato chips, and crushed pretzels.
This cookie's strengths were two-fold; for one, it featured a crunch that most Crumbl cookies don't have. Second, and most importantly, this cookie truly nailed the contrast between sweet cookie/chocolate and salty chip and pretzel flavors. As someone who is a big fan of salty-sweet flavor combinations, this cookie was right up my alley, and though I feared it would be dry or crumbly, it truly was anything but. Maybe the thought of potato chips in a cookie scared off too many customers for this cookie to be viable, but it's a tried-and-true classic that simply doesn't deserve the graveyard treatment.
Almond Coconut Fudge
The almond coconut fudge, yet another coconut cookie that doesn't see the light of day, was a real loss for those Almond Joy lovers out there. As a member of the Almond Joy fan club, this cookie was just about everything I could hope for, and it really did taste like the iconic chocolate-covered coconut candy bar. Again, Crumbl seems to have it out for coconut cookies, so perhaps this cookie never really stood a chance. But I think it deserves a little more recognition and appreciation.
This cookie featured a chocolate base, a layer of coconut spread on top, a layer of milk chocolate on top of that, and then a few almonds for good measure. The coconut contrasted so beautifully against the chocolate cookie, and the milk chocolate on top added even more dimension. Plus, it made sure that the coconut wasn't too overpowering. Maybe Crumbl's audience just doesn't like coconut, or perhaps they aren't fans of whole almonds. But, this cookie was a chocolate-coconut dream, and I certainly would be flocking to get it should it ever appear on Crumbl's menu again.
Passion Fruit
When Crumbl debuted its passion fruit cookie, it was essentially appealing to two markets of cookie lovers: those who love passion fruit (or tropical flavors in general) and those who love boba. Indeed, Crumbl pushed the envelope once again with what might be considered a suitable cookie topping, adorning its now graveyard-residing passion fruit cookie with a scoop of popping boba pearls (aka the type that burst when you chew them). Passion fruit can be a risky flavor to incorporate into any food, as the citrus-forward flavor notes of the fruit don't always translate well. They can taste sour or perhaps even more perfumey than anything else.
Surprisingly, Crumbl's passion fruit cookie defied all the odds by actually tasting pretty good. The cookie itself was relatively simple, utilizing passion fruit through and through in the cookie, frosting, and popping boba on top. Perhaps this cookie was so short-lived because people found it a little too one-dimensional in flavor, like the maple oatmeal cookie. But even if the cookie did only play on one flavor note, it did it well. It's safe to say that most, if not all, of the tropical flavor lovers out there would be thrilled about passion fruit's return to the spotlight.
Piña Colada
Who doesn't love a good piña colada? Sure, you might not be ordering one every time you go to a bar, but when the occasion arises, the delightful combination of coconut and pineapple flavors simply can't be beat. Naturally, if pineapple and coconut could come together to make such a delicious drink, then surely they could make for a delicious cookie ... at least this was Crumbl's line of thought, and guess what? Crumbl was right, until it went tragically wrong when it sent piña colada to the graveyard.
This cookie featured both pineapple and coconut flavors in the base, along with a creamy frosting that really did taste just like a piña colada. A sprinkle of shredded coconut and a maraschino cherry served as the final garnish, making for a picture-perfect cookie that looked just as good as it tasted. I've already more than established how coconut-centric cookies are disproportionately sent to Crumbl's graveyard, but piña colada's graveyard treatment is one of the biggest abominations of all, so this cookie definitely deserves a second chance.
Bubble Gum
Aside from Crumbl's almost everything bagel cookie, its bubble gum cookie is definitely up there as a contender for most controversial. This cookie was going for that classic, bright-pink bubble gum flavor. And as if that weren't clear enough from the frosting, each cookie even came adorned with a piece of Double Bubble gum. I'm not going to sit here and pretend like this cookie appealed to the masses, or like it was necessarily intended to, but for those that it did appeal to, bubble gum was a hit — and for what it's worth, the cookie did actually taste pretty darn good.
This cookie was tasty in the same way that bubble gum ice cream is tasty; it's sweet, unique, and nostalgic. And for those who really like the taste of bubble gum, it was a home run. Now, I mentioned how this cookie is a bit controversial, but it still deserves a graveyard comeback on the grounds of uniqueness. After all, where else is someone going to find a bubble gum-flavored cookie outside of Crumbl Cookies? Many cookie lovers flock to Crumbl because it offers creative cookies that aren't run-of-the-mill and flavors you can't find anywhere else. Bubble gum is a flavor that fits perfectly into what Crumbl is all about, so yeah, controversial as it may be, it deserves resurrection.
Methodology
When selecting which of Crumbl's cookies deserve to be brought back from the graveyard, I relied on three main things: popularity of the cookies in Crumbl's cookie journal, the common consensus from cookie lovers on Reddit, and my personal opinion as someone who is a fan of Crumbl and has tried many of these cookies in the past.
Ultimately, determining which cookies deserve a comeback is a subjective, though I considered how well the flavors worked in the cookie, if the cookie had any special features (like a lovely glaze or interesting topping) that made it stand out, or if it really stood out on the grounds of being particularly unique, inspired, or creative.