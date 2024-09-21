12 Crumbl Graveyard Cookies That Need To Be Brought Back

Whether you love Crumbl Cookies or not, there's no denying that the chain is as popular as can be. It offers seemingly larger-than-life cookies and a rotating menu that keeps things interesting. Perhaps you've tried one of Crumbl's menu mainstays, like milk chocolate chip, or maybe more adventurous flavors, like cornbread or caramel apple, are more up to your speed. This is all to say that Crumbl has rolled out an astounding number of cookies over the years, and there have been some true winners amidst the chain's seemingly endless variety of sweet treats.

Of course, where there are winners, there are also losers, and not all of Crumbl's cookies have proven to be super popular. Enter the Crumbl graveyard, a compilation of cookies that were featured in past lineups but won't be in any future ones. It's not known exactly why Crumbl chooses to retire certain cookies, but it's safe to assume that some flavors just aren't as popular as others. Though, it's always possible that Crumbl might bring out a retired recipe as a mystery cookie, it's pretty safe to say that these cookies are good as gone.

Naturally, people have lots of opinions about graveyard cookies, and more specifically, about which graveyard cookies deserve a resurrection. Based on personal opinion and the opinion of certain Redditors and reviewers on the Crumbl app, I've compiled a list of retired cookies that not only deserve another shot but deserve the glory and recognition they didn't get the first time around.