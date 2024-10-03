An Unauthorized Crumbl Pop-Up Charged Sydney Fans $17 Per Cookie

An exclusive, one day only Crumbl Cookies pop-up event held in Sydney earlier this week drew in a line of Aussies that went out the door and down several blocks. Some fans waited over an hour to get their hands on one of the chain's signature, cookie packed pink boxes. Only, the pop-up wasn't Crumbl at all. Not only were people charged $17.50 AUD for something that normally costs $5 USD, but the Crumbl fans were disappointed to find that the cookies they had waited so long to try tasted dry and stale. How could that be? Because they were. The cookies had been baked five days before, flown in from Hawaii, and miraculously brought in through Australia's strict customs.

Advertised by now deleted Instagram and TikTok pages under the handle @crumblsydney, the organizers used marketing materials that appeared to be official Crumbl Cookies advertisements — only they weren't actually affiliated with Crumbl at all. As it turns out, the masterminds behind the unauthorized pop-up were just fans themselves, wanting to bring the Crumbl experience to Australia. According to a statement, they spent $4,000 to travel to and from Hawaii and another $6,000 on the cookies themselves — even providing the bank statements and receipts to prove it. They also insisted that, throughout their journey, the cookies were stored at room temperature in airtight containers, just as Crumbl advises. But, based on responses, that clearly didn't help.