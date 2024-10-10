What Exactly Is The Topping On Crumbl's Fan-Favorite Fried Ice Cream Cookie?

Since its release, the fried ice cream cookie at Crumbl has been a hit. Fans have gone as far as to say that the cinnamon cookie with white chocolate frosting is "the greatest cookie Crumbl has ever made." We can attribute it to the soft, cake-like cookie base Crumbl is famous for — its signature buttercream – and, in this case, the fried ice cream topping. The topping is crunchy, providing a satisfying contrast to the cookie's other textures. But the description doesn't list exactly what the topping is made of, and "fried ice cream streusel" is not something most people have ever heard of. A look at the ingredient list shines light on the details, though; The topping on this fan-favorite cookie is made of cornflakes and vanilla wafers.

Considering the recipe for classic fried ice cream, this isn't too surprising. It's common in fried ice cream for the frozen scoops to be coated in an egg white mixture, which acts as a sort of sealant to keep the ice cream from melting out when fried, and a crushed cornflake and cinnamon mixture. Fried ice cream (the real thing, not the cookie-version imposter) is usually also made with vanilla ice cream, so we can assume that's where the inspiration for the wafers came from.