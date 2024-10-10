What Exactly Is The Topping On Crumbl's Fan-Favorite Fried Ice Cream Cookie?
Since its release, the fried ice cream cookie at Crumbl has been a hit. Fans have gone as far as to say that the cinnamon cookie with white chocolate frosting is "the greatest cookie Crumbl has ever made." We can attribute it to the soft, cake-like cookie base Crumbl is famous for — its signature buttercream – and, in this case, the fried ice cream topping. The topping is crunchy, providing a satisfying contrast to the cookie's other textures. But the description doesn't list exactly what the topping is made of, and "fried ice cream streusel" is not something most people have ever heard of. A look at the ingredient list shines light on the details, though; The topping on this fan-favorite cookie is made of cornflakes and vanilla wafers.
Considering the recipe for classic fried ice cream, this isn't too surprising. It's common in fried ice cream for the frozen scoops to be coated in an egg white mixture, which acts as a sort of sealant to keep the ice cream from melting out when fried, and a crushed cornflake and cinnamon mixture. Fried ice cream (the real thing, not the cookie-version imposter) is usually also made with vanilla ice cream, so we can assume that's where the inspiration for the wafers came from.
Why fans love the cookie (and you will too!)
People who have taste-tested this cookie and reviewers on the Crumbl website alike have given it many "10/10" ratings. Although some can't pinpoint exactly what the streusel is, it's widely enjoyed. It's hard to make something that's not actually ice cream (or frozen, for that matter) taste like it, but this cookie does a decent job of replicating the flavor of an ice cream cone. The streusel topping undoubtedly lends a hand in that, if not just for the crunchy texture imitating a cone. Additionally, the flavor of the vanilla wafers is reminiscent of a cake cone, and the cookie is served chilled.
This cookie was released in 2022, and it's been part of Crumbl's selection of rotating flavors ever since. You'll have to keep an eye on its weekly menu if you want to get your hands on it. Although Crumbl went with the classic fried ice cream flavor, perhaps in the future, it'll vary the fried ice cream cookie with different types of cereal streusel, frosting, or cookie base.