Coat Your Fried Ice Cream In Cereal For An Easy Way To Customize The Flavor
When you hear the phrase "fried ice cream" for the first time, it's hard not to imagine a sad puddle of melted sugar milk ruining your cookware. But with a layered coating protecting the frozen cream from the lava-like properties of the hot oil, you are left with a beautiful culinary feat of texture, flavor, and whimsicality ... that is if you fry it right. (Hint: The trick is to freeze the ice cream after topping it with your chosen shell coating and then do it again for a second buffer).
Fried ice cream is typically served in a breadcrumb or cereal shell, but we like to opt for the latter because it gives you a great opportunity to customize your dessert. We've previously suggested Honey & Nut Cornflakes as a good coating option, but any cereal can work. Cornflake-based cereals are a great starting point because the cornflakes fry up nicely. However, with a strong hand — or a food processor — you can use any cereal as the coating of your fried ice cream dish.
Play around with fried ice cream pairings
The beautiful thing about fried ice cream is that the opportunities are endless when it comes to cereal and ice cream pairings. It's easier to begin with a base, and then figure out a complimentary flavor on top. For example, if you go for a chocolate ice cream, think about peanut-based cereals like Cap'n Crunch's Peanut Butter Crunch or Reese's Puffs. We like combining vanilla-based ice creams with Cinnamon Toast Crunch for a twist on the churro or Fruity Pebbles for a pop of color on your plate. You can even get creative with fruit-based ice cream like strawberry sorbet coated in a coconut-flavored cereal.
While the origins of fried ice cream are a little hazy, one thing's for sure, it's a show-stopper of a dessert and the perfect dish to experiment with. A great way to test out your flavor combinations without going the whole "fry" yards is first sprinkling your chosen cereal on top of your ice cream of choice and giving it a taste. If the two flavors pair well together, we're certain they'll taste even better once deep-fried.