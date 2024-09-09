Coat Your Fried Ice Cream In Cereal For An Easy Way To Customize The Flavor

When you hear the phrase "fried ice cream" for the first time, it's hard not to imagine a sad puddle of melted sugar milk ruining your cookware. But with a layered coating protecting the frozen cream from the lava-like properties of the hot oil, you are left with a beautiful culinary feat of texture, flavor, and whimsicality ... that is if you fry it right. (Hint: The trick is to freeze the ice cream after topping it with your chosen shell coating and then do it again for a second buffer).

Fried ice cream is typically served in a breadcrumb or cereal shell, but we like to opt for the latter because it gives you a great opportunity to customize your dessert. We've previously suggested Honey & Nut Cornflakes as a good coating option, but any cereal can work. Cornflake-based cereals are a great starting point because the cornflakes fry up nicely. However, with a strong hand — or a food processor — you can use any cereal as the coating of your fried ice cream dish.