The Reason Fried Ice Cream Doesn't Melt

At a glance, fried ice cream seems like a complete contradiction that really shouldn't be possible. Anyone who has struggled to scarf down an ice cream cone on a summer day knows that the frozen treat basically disintegrates in the heat. The idea that it would stay frozen when dunked in hot oil seems absurd. What ultimately makes this paradox possible comes down to one deceptively simple factor: the insulation of the batter.

The thin batter doesn't seem like it would be sufficient to keep out the scorching heat of frying oil. However, the tricky thing about food temperature is that heat moves very slowly beyond the immediate point of contact without the help of heat-conductive material or the radiation from a microwave. It's the same reason why it takes so long to roast thick cuts of meat all the way through, or why certain foods can be scalding on the outside while still frozen on the inside after being heated.

With the solid, cold insulation of the outside layer, it would take longer than you'd imagine for the high heat to make it past the batter and into the ice cream. Plus, with an average fry time of a few seconds, fried ice cream never stays in the oil long enough to melt more than just the very outer edge of the ice cream portion.