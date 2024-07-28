The Debated Origins Of Fried Ice Cream

In many ways, America's culinary strength lies in its enthusiasm for breaking convention and tradition to create something entirely new. Why not mix honey and mustard together? Or cross donuts and croissants to create cronuts the way Dominique Ansel did? So, it's no surprise that at some point in the late 1800s, someone looked at ice cream and counterintuitively asked, "Why not fry it?" Unfortunately, who specifically asked that question to create the summertime favorite treat we have today — and where — remains a debate of history. Why fried ice cream doesn't melt, however, is certain.

The idea of cooking ice cream goes back as far as the presidency of Thomas Jefferson, who, according to one guest in an 1802 letter (via Food Timeline) served ice cream "in the form of balls of the frozen material [enclosed] in covers of warm pastry, exhibiting a curious contrast, as if the ice had just been taken from the oven." But the fried ice cream we know today — hard frozen ice cream coated in a batter and deep fried — offers no clear origin story.

One story says it first appeared at the 1893 Chicago World's Fair, while an 1896 compilation of The Reporter's Nosegay points to a Philadelphia company that put out "A small, solid cake of ice cream enveloped in a thin sheet of pie crust" which was then "dipped in boiling lard or butter long enough to cook the outside covering to a crisp" the following year. Still others point to Japanese tempura restaurants in the 1960s as the source. There are also claims that the creation is Chinese, adding even more fog to the origin story.