A Crumbl Exec Gave Us The Scoop On How The Trendy Cookie Chain Develops Its Iconic Weekly Menu

Has any dessert craze swept the nation faster than Crumbl Cookies? The brand, founded in 2017, quickly took the U.S. by storm, and its best cookies are now a weekly dietary staple for many American consumers. However, it tends to be pretty tight-lipped about its inner workings — Crumbl prides itself on keeping its weekly menu drop pretty secretive, and it enjoys the wow factor that comes with releasing new innovations out of the blue. We won't blame the company for keeping its new creations close to the chest, but we were still dying for insider info on the chain. Fortunately, Crumbl's vice president of menu, Amy Eldredge, came to the rescue, giving us the low-down on the company's menu development process.

Eldredge has been with Crumbl since October 2020, and though she started working with the company's operations team, she quickly stepped into a growth and development role. Explaining how she came to hold her current role, Eldredge told us, "I was roped into doing testing ... and just became super familiar with the products. This quickly evolved into me developing a testing program for our R&D team." The program developed by Eldredge is still in place, and involves testing new launches with 75 franchise partner stores, getting feedback both from the employees and customers to perfect new recipes.

Over time, Eldredge became the obvious fit for Crumbl's VP of menu role, and she now oversees the whole testing program and a menu operations team. Here's what she had to say about the company's inner workings.