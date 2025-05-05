17 Crumbl Cookies And Desserts That Flopped With Customers

If you're scrolling on social media, you've likely drooled over one of the oversized Crumbl cookies, packaged in an iconic pink box. Crumbl Cookie's online presence has gone through the roof since it was introduced to the public in 2017, and this cookie hotspot is known for featuring a rotating menu of more than 200 cookie flavors and partnerships with influencers and icons. However, its recent collaboration with the Kardashian-Jenner family has reignited the controversy regarding the questionable taste of its cookies. In the past, some disagreed that Crumbl cookies are worth the hefty price tag, with consumers sharing they would rather trash certain flavors than take another bite, so it's not the first time the brand landed in hot water, and it likely won't be the last.

Crumbl may be one of the fastest-growing cookie chains, but perhaps the success of the company has more to do with photogenic cookies and popularity on social media than the actual taste of the cookies. We've compiled a list of Crumbl cookies that had poor reception, and even though we did not include the original chocolate chip cookie flavor, know that even this iconic flavor is controversial, with many Crumbl Cookie fans sharing they stay away from this classic cookie because Crumbl's version tastes chemical-like and boring.