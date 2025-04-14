Crumbl's Newest Cookie Features A Beloved Easter Candy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Every week, Crumbl introduces new cookie flavors, keeping its loyal fans on their toes and ensuring the cookie-craze never gets boring. But even though many are waiting for the regular weekly flavor drops with bated breath, the anticipation gets even greater around seasonal changes and holidays. As Easter week begins, Crumbl has released a very special cookie that you can grab between April 14 and April 19, 2025: Candy Egg Brownie Cookie.

This special cookie, served warm, doesn't just come with any random Easter egg candy, but with candy-coated chocolate eggs reminiscent of the iconic Cadbury Mini Eggs — one of the treats that should be in every Easter basket, no questions asked. The chocolate eggs are used both in the batter and as a topping, making this cookie a true celebration of the popular Easter candy, packed inside a brownie-style treat with a rich chocolate flavor. Those who have already sampled the cookie report a melty, gooey texture that's perfected by the inclusion of people's favorite spring-time candy.