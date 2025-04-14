Crumbl's Newest Cookie Features A Beloved Easter Candy
Every week, Crumbl introduces new cookie flavors, keeping its loyal fans on their toes and ensuring the cookie-craze never gets boring. But even though many are waiting for the regular weekly flavor drops with bated breath, the anticipation gets even greater around seasonal changes and holidays. As Easter week begins, Crumbl has released a very special cookie that you can grab between April 14 and April 19, 2025: Candy Egg Brownie Cookie.
This special cookie, served warm, doesn't just come with any random Easter egg candy, but with candy-coated chocolate eggs reminiscent of the iconic Cadbury Mini Eggs — one of the treats that should be in every Easter basket, no questions asked. The chocolate eggs are used both in the batter and as a topping, making this cookie a true celebration of the popular Easter candy, packed inside a brownie-style treat with a rich chocolate flavor. Those who have already sampled the cookie report a melty, gooey texture that's perfected by the inclusion of people's favorite spring-time candy.
Crumbl's Easter week lineup includes a collab with a popular candy company
Joining the Candy Egg Brownie Cookie and its Cadbury-like addition is another cookie with a familiar candy: M&Ms. The Spring M&M's Cookie features M&M's Easter Milk Chocolate Candies that come in beautiful pastel colors, enriching the cookie's otherwise simple look and matching the spring aesthetic. Crumbl is also serving the refreshing Lemon Glaze Cookie, which is covered with a yummy glaze and decorated with a fresh lemon slice. Lemon desserts are incredibly popular among Crumbl customers, so many are overjoyed to see this one return. Crumbl hasn't forgotten to include the classic chocolate cookies, either. You can munch on the Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie or the Chocolate Cupcake Cookie with a fudgy frosting to satisfy all of your chocolate cravings.
As for Crumbl's non-cookie desserts for Easter week, there's Carrot Cake and a brand-new Strawberry Tres Leches Cake. The Carrot Cake consists of vanilla cream cheese frosting sandwiched between two super-fruity cake layers (made with coconut, pineapple, and carrots), topped with a glaze and pecans — and it's available for the entire month. As for the single-layer Strawberry Cake, it's soaked in a tres leches sauce for moisture and topped with strawberry jam, whipped cream, and strawberry dust, fusing the sweetest springtime flavors.