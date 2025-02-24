16 Crumbl Non-Cookie Desserts We Wish We Had Year-Round
Crumbl is well-known for its ginormous cookies, but the brand has added more sweet treats to its ever-growing menu. In January 2024, the brand debuted cinnamon squares, its first non-cookie baked treat. And ever since then, it introduced other desserts into the rotation, including cakes and pies.
Unfortunately, the fact that Crumbl has a changing menu means that there are no promises as to when (and if) a cherished dessert will return. If you like a specific dessert, you simply have to keep a watchful eye on the menu to see when it will be back. Not all of its dessert offerings are well-received or worth the hype, but quite a few are tasty and memorable. We've compiled a list of some of the most popular and beloved desserts that we think the chain should offer year-round.
These treats offer captivating flavors, great textures, and impeccable presentation. Whether you like the fruity and tart notes of berries or the supreme sweetness of caramel, there is something for you on this list.
Strawberry shortcake
The Crumbl strawberry shortcake is the number one choice on our Crumbl non-cookie desserts ranking because of how light and refreshing it is. This item is everything that you could possibly want in a treat; it balances fresh and creamy ingredients for a bite that tastes and looks amazing. The house-made strawberry jam gives it a homemade appearance, a refreshing and moist consistency, and a bright color. Meanwhile, the fresh, fluffy whipped cream in between the double-stacked vanilla shortcake is also part of the magic.
The dessert balances out some of the heavier desserts that Crumbl offers. Strawberry shortcake has the allure of being a light summertime dessert, but we think this should stay on the menu year-round because of its sweet and tangy flavors. It has a nostalgic quality and a not-too-sweet flavor that's hard to beat. This is a really special dessert and, as one reviewer on the Crumbl website says, it's big enough to share between two people. Try it as a fun date night treat.
Banana bread
Banana bread is such a comforting dessert. Many people grow up baking a batch at home, but sometimes, you just want to purchase it from a store. Crumbl does a good job of recreating the loaf in a smaller form without overcomplicating it. The mini loaf of banana bread, while not as large as its standard loaf counterpart, can still be shared. The fact that several people can grab a slice of it adds to its value.
This dessert not only meets expectations but truly surpasses them, on account of its delightful texture; it's the perfect mix of spongy and cakey. It's moist, but not wet, which can certainly be an issue when you're adding fruit to a dessert. The streusel topping gives it a crispness that brings both a touch of sweetness and contrast to the otherwise soft cake. Crumbl's spin on banana bread is ideal If you like fresh bananas. This timeless dessert is a familiar favorite that deserves a spot on the menu all year long.
Cookies and cream pie
Cookies and cream is a nostalgic and popular flavor pairing, and Crumbl's pie version takes those flavors to the next level. The Crumbl cookies and cream pie is served cold and features a cookies and cream crust and filling. It's then topped with whipped cream and cookie crumbs. Basically, it's layers upon layers of cookies and cream. The chilled treat does a great job balancing the flavors and makes it impossible to resist.
The crust and the cookie crumbs make it hearty and contrast the otherwise soft and creamy texture. Many Instagram users have shared how scrumptious this pie is and believe that it should be in the year-round rotation. The only issue you may have with it is that it's sold out at your local Crumbl location.
Salted caramel cheesecake
Cheesecake is luscious enough on its own, but when you add salted caramel into the mix, that's when things get more flavorsome. The Crumbl salted caramel cheesecake offers just that. The dessert is a marvelous myriad of sensory wonders, from its flavor to its appearance. It looks incredible, thanks to its noticeable layers and deliberate caramel drizzle. Plus, you get the sweet and salty contrast from the decadent caramel cheesecake and the salty sprinkle on top.
The dessert has a fluffy cheesecake body and crispy, buttery graham cracker crust. One reviewer on the Crumbl website said it was their favorite treat of the entire lineup, while another person notes that the crust tastes like toffee.
This treat is actually a spin on one of Crumbl's most popular cookie flavors, so it's not surprising that the cheesecake iteration is equally as well-loved. Every forkful is creamy and rich in both taste and texture, making it an appetizing choice for any occasion, at any time of year.
Berry trifle cake cups
If you're looking for a sweet treat that isn't overly cloying or dense, then you might want to consider the Crumbl berry trifle cake cups. The cake is light, while the creamy custard and tart berry preserves offer a flavorful contrast. It is beautifully layered, although you wouldn't know it just by looking at the pink cup. The trifle, which comes with a lid, has slightly different packaging than some of the other desserts. The lid will prevent it from getting messy during transit, and you won't have to worry about it sliding around in the pink box like you would for its cookies.
Folks have taken to social media to praise Crumbl for this dessert. It has a balanced and refreshing quality that makes it feel brighter and lighter than some of the chain's other desserts. Because of this, we think it should have a spot on the year-round menu — even though we know that berries tend to be in season during spring and summer. The berry trifle cake cups will satisfy your sweet tooth without overpowering you with richness, like a chocolate or caramel-based dessert might do.
Butter cake
As the name suggests, the Crumbl butter cake has a little more going on than a plain vanilla cake. It's a luxurious dessert that appears innocuous. You wouldn't know by looking at its beige exterior that it's rich and mouthwatering. It's a substantial treat consisting of a butter cake with sugar crystals and buttery glaze, all topped with vanilla bean whipped cream. The sugar crystal coating gives it a welcomed crunch and stands in contrast to the overall softness of the cake and cream. And, there's a hint of saltiness to bring depth to the butter and vanilla components.
It's most certainly a comforting treat. It's simple enough, but also has layers of flavor and texture to make it worth enjoying at any time of the year. TikTok users have praised the brand for serving it warm and baking it perfectly. Plus, it makes a fantastic pairing with a cup of coffee or black tea for a mid-day munchie.
Banana upside-down cake
Crumbl does a good job with its banana-based desserts, and the banana upside-down cake is no exception. This is yet another fruit-based treat that we think should stay on the menu all the time. Instagram users report back favorably on this dessert, with one noting that they bought three of them and other practically begging the brand to bring it back. And we have to agree that it's delicious from top to bottom. This banana cake treat is served warm, so it truly hits the spot. It's topped with a toffee glaze that gives it a sweet pop.
The vanilla bean whipped cream on top and the drizzle of sticky toffee glaze offer a contrast to the soft cake. It's a show-stopping treat that you'll want to eat any day of the week. It has the approachable and recognizable flavors of banana, but Crumbl elevates it with the toppings and rich sauce to turn it into something extraordinary. The sauce makes it quite sweet, but it's very much loved by the Crumbl community. While the pineapple upside-down cookies may be especially popular, we have a special place in our heart for this banana spin.
Banana pudding
The Crumbl banana pudding is good surprisingly good and lives up to expectations, even if you are a banana pudding connoisseur. It comes in a small pink container, and you get a pretty good portion for the price. One thing to know is that it might look a little melty if you're bringing it home on a particularly hot day. If this treat was offered year-round, you could potentially enjoy it in the winter and not have to worry about this happening.
This banana pudding has crunchy wafers layered inside and sprinkled on top, both of which bring a marvelous texture that complements the creaminess of the banana pudding. Banana pudding is hard to balance because you can occasionally be left with soggy cookies, but Crumbl really nailed it here. Reviews on the Crumbl website claim that it has a fluffy texture and is worth purchasing again. You may find yourself devouring the entire carton in one sitting — and for good reason. This doesn't have an artificial banana flavor, and it's sweet but not excessively so.
Cinnamon squares
Get a comforting and cozy bite of the Crumbl cinnamon squares. This is an ideal treat to order when you need something that feels like a warm hug — and to be honest, you may need one of those any time of the year. While cinnamon is often used as a warming spice in autumnal and winter recipes, the spice can also be used to balance out the buttery sweetness of any dessert, including this one.
If cinnamon rolls can be sold in stores whenever, Crumbl should sell its cinnamon squares year-round, too. Its offering just comes in a different shape than the classic cinnamon roll and is more cake-like than roll-like. Redditors praise this dessert, which was the very first non-dessert item that Crumbl ever introduced. We think it was a terrific start for the brand, seeing as you can't go wrong with cinnamon and icing. We'll be dreaming of these cinnamon squares until the brand reintroduces them to the menu.
Tres leches cake
Tres leches cake is known for being particularly light and moist. Though, it's easy to mess up because it can be too dry or overly soggy. However, Crumbl gets it just right. The tres leche cake is made with a fluffy vanilla cake soaked in tres leches sauce. One TikTok reviewer notes that it's super moist. "It's not overly soggy, but it's not dry. It's like that perfect happy medium," the user says. If you're a tres leches connoisseur, you might have more of a critique. But overall, we think this makes a solid choice for a year-round dessert.
Another reason why Crumbl should consider offering this treat is to give more people the chance to try it. You may not have this dessert available at a local bakery. If a major confection retailer like Crumbl offered it more regularly, more people could see how delicious tres leches cake can be.
Molten lava cake
For those who enjoy a truly decadent experience, allow us to introduce the Crumbl molten lava cake. This treat is served warm and features a melty molten chocolate interior and a French vanilla mousse topping. Some Facebook users share that this is one of the best treats that the chain has ever created. The ooey gooey interior of a molten lava cake sets it apart from your average chocolate cake, and that is definitely the case here.
The soft center and crispy edges make for a delightful sensory experience. It's a chocolate lover's dream, and we're sad it's not available year-round yet. It would be the perfect dessert for when you're craving a superb chocolate treat that you'd get from a restaurant, but you don't want to go to a sit-down eatery to get it. This lava cake is impressive and a great option for anyone who loves chocolatey richness, though the vanilla mousse will help to mitigate the heaviness.
Pumpkin square
Pumpkin is a popular seasonal flavor, but this is one treat you'll be craving every day of the year. With so many pumpkin desserts out there, it's hard to know which ones are actually good. But, you can trust the endorsement of folks who have tried this pumpkin square; one Facebook user even called it, "[the] best pumpkin dessert ever." The square has an airy, spongy, and cakey base topped with a decadent vanilla cream cheese frosting. This delight has the go-to autumnal flavors of pumpkin spice, but the cake is also marbled with brown sugar cinnamon butter to make it all the more decadent. Simply put, it brings more to the table than your average pumpkin spice treat.
It's served warm and feels like a homemade delight — you just don't have to wait for it to bake. One reviewer on the Crumbl website notes that this should be a mainstay on the treat rotation. "It's something you should absolutely share but you really don't want to," they say. Although this treat embodies the essence of autumn, we'd love to have it during other times of the year, too.
Lemon blackberry cake
The presentation of the Crumbl lemon blackberry cake is truly spectacular. It has a vibrant pink frosting sandwiched between two round yellow sponge cakes, each speckled with poppy seeds. It's topped with even more frosting and a richly-hued blackberry jam. The cake is firm, yet wonderfully moist, so you don't have to worry about washing it down because it's too dry. The combination of soft cake, creamy frosting, and sticky jam makes it a joy to eat.
This is a bright dessert compared to something heavy, like a molten lava cake, thanks to the refreshing lemon, fresh-tasting fruity blackberry jam, and the light earthiness of the poppy seeds. It has layers of freshness and doesn't rely on a single ingredient to make it light. Despite the sweetness of the frosting, there is an acidic element to balance out the flavors, too. The lemon blackberry cake would go perfectly with an afternoon cup of tea at any time of the year.
White chocolate raspberry cheesecake
On those days when you're craving a dessert that looks and tastes like it could be from a restaurant, turn to Crumbl's white chocolate raspberry cheesecake. Social media users have touted that this is one of the best desserts they've tried from the chain. This chilled cheesecake has a white chocolate infusion, which gives it an ultra-creamy flavor and texture. It's then marbled with raspberry jam and baked to perfection before being topped with whipped cream and white chocolate curls. Its chocolate crust sets it apart from other cheesecake offerings the brand has included on the menu.
It's sweet, creamy, tangy, and chocolatey all at the same time. These flavors make it a top choice on those evenings when you want to create an impressive at-home date night, but don't want to make a dessert yourself. We, like many fans of this dessert, are just waiting for this beautifully-crated masterpiece to make it on the rotating menu.
Maple cinnamon square
If you're fond of the cinnamon square, then you can take it a step further with its maple version. This dessert spotlights the oaky maple flavor, which can be found in its infused cream cheese frosting. The cake underneath has a vanilla taste with hints of cinnamon, and the spice doesn't completely overthrow the flavor. Maple and cinnamon are a familiar combination, so you don't have to have an adventurous palate to enjoy the treat. It's served in a tray, which will keep it in place as you drive from the store back to your home — if you can wait that long to eat it, that is.
Users have flooded social media, praising Crumbl for making a cake this tasty and urging that it needs to make its way back into stores. And we too are waiting for that to happen.
Biscoff tres leches cake
The Biscoff tres leches cake has gotten tons of positive praise online. Comment sections on social media are full of rave reviews and folks waiting for it to come back. For this reason, we think it should remain on the menu all the time. While Crumbl has several iterations of the tres leches cake, this, along with the classic tres leches cake, are some of the more popular options.
This lightly spiced cake gets soaked in what Crumbl calls a "classic tres leches sauce." But it doesn't stop there. This particular cake gets topped with the decadent Lotus Biscoff cookie butter, whipped cream, and Biscoff cookie pieces, before it's drizzled with even more melted cookie butter. The cake comes in a tray inside the classic pink box. You can share this dessert if you have a generous heart, but you can also take a couple of bites and put it back in the fridge for when you're ready to have a little bit more.