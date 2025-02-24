16 Crumbl Non-Cookie Desserts We Wish We Had Year-Round

Crumbl is well-known for its ginormous cookies, but the brand has added more sweet treats to its ever-growing menu. In January 2024, the brand debuted cinnamon squares, its first non-cookie baked treat. And ever since then, it introduced other desserts into the rotation, including cakes and pies.

Unfortunately, the fact that Crumbl has a changing menu means that there are no promises as to when (and if) a cherished dessert will return. If you like a specific dessert, you simply have to keep a watchful eye on the menu to see when it will be back. Not all of its dessert offerings are well-received or worth the hype, but quite a few are tasty and memorable. We've compiled a list of some of the most popular and beloved desserts that we think the chain should offer year-round.

These treats offer captivating flavors, great textures, and impeccable presentation. Whether you like the fruity and tart notes of berries or the supreme sweetness of caramel, there is something for you on this list.