Crumbl's New Cheesecake Is Just Like One Of Its Most Popular Cookie Flavors

Famous for its rotating menu of out of the box cookie flavors, Crumbl Cookies shook things up when it started venturing into non-cookie dessert territory. But, it seems to be taking its customers' opinions into consideration — and, no, Crumbl's not sticking to cookies like some people might wish. Rather, it's taking inspiration from some of its most popular cookie flavors and turning them into non-cookie desserts as a way to incentivize fans to get on board with them, with its newest cheesecake flavor the most recent example.

Advertisement

This week, Crumbl debuted its menu of six new and returning cookie flavors — including blueberry muffin, confetti milkshake, snickerdoodle, galaxy brownie, a mallow sandwich featuring Oreo cookies, and the ever consistent semi-sweet chocolate chunk. Nothing out of the ordinary for Crumbl. But, some customers were surprised to see the return of one of Crumbl's most popular cookie flavors: The salted caramel cheesecake. Only, this time around, it's in cheesecake form.

Available from January 6 to 11, Crumbl's salted caramel cheesecake dessert features actual caramel cheesecake baked over a graham cracker crust. It's topped with caramel drizzle, a sprinkle of sea salt, and whipped cream, providing the same perfect combo of sweet and salty that made the cookie popular. Customers are already calling it their favorite of the whole lineup — and some are even proclaiming it to be the best cheesecake ever. If any non-cookie dessert is sure to convert Crumbl's doubters, it's this one.

Advertisement