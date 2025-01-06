Crumbl's New Cheesecake Is Just Like One Of Its Most Popular Cookie Flavors
Famous for its rotating menu of out of the box cookie flavors, Crumbl Cookies shook things up when it started venturing into non-cookie dessert territory. But, it seems to be taking its customers' opinions into consideration — and, no, Crumbl's not sticking to cookies like some people might wish. Rather, it's taking inspiration from some of its most popular cookie flavors and turning them into non-cookie desserts as a way to incentivize fans to get on board with them, with its newest cheesecake flavor the most recent example.
This week, Crumbl debuted its menu of six new and returning cookie flavors — including blueberry muffin, confetti milkshake, snickerdoodle, galaxy brownie, a mallow sandwich featuring Oreo cookies, and the ever consistent semi-sweet chocolate chunk. Nothing out of the ordinary for Crumbl. But, some customers were surprised to see the return of one of Crumbl's most popular cookie flavors: The salted caramel cheesecake. Only, this time around, it's in cheesecake form.
Available from January 6 to 11, Crumbl's salted caramel cheesecake dessert features actual caramel cheesecake baked over a graham cracker crust. It's topped with caramel drizzle, a sprinkle of sea salt, and whipped cream, providing the same perfect combo of sweet and salty that made the cookie popular. Customers are already calling it their favorite of the whole lineup — and some are even proclaiming it to be the best cheesecake ever. If any non-cookie dessert is sure to convert Crumbl's doubters, it's this one.
Crumbl's salted caramel cheesecake flavor throughout the years
Crumbl's salted caramel cheesecake cookie first arrived on the menu in April, 2019, and it's appeared on both the regular menu and as a test cookie many times since. But, it's gone through some transformations throughout the years. Described as a three-layer stack of graham cracker, cheesecake frosting, caramel, and sea salt, the flavors have always remained with the delivery method tweaked by Crumbl.
For instance, when the salted caramel cheesecake cookie debuted, the gooey caramel was drizzled on top of the cheesecake frosting. In 2023, it was served with a pool of caramel on the top. Customers also recall the cookie being served warm at one point. The actual cheesecake, salted caramel cheesecake flavor was reported as being sold as a tester two months ago — signifying that this non-cookie dessert has been in the works for a while.
While it might not be a cookie, the salted caramel cheesecake is only the latest rendition of this popular Crumbl flavor, assuring fans that while it may not have come back as a cookie, the cheesecake offers a new way to savor this beloved flavor.