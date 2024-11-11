Is There A Difference Between Crumbl's Hometown Picks And Test Cookies?
Though you've probably already picked up on Crumbl's weekly menu rotation of cookie flavors and desserts, you may be less acquainted with test cookies and hometown picks. In addition to its weekly lineup, Crumbl offers frequent occurrences of these limited-time options, which are very different desserts. While test cookies arrive at locations to gauge feedback from customers and will ultimately be either added to the official menu or relegated to a mere memory, hometown picks are just that — menu item cookies that have stood out to customers and been selected for individual locations.
Although Crumbl customers can use the map feature on the app to find locations that are offering test flavors, it's best to call or visit your locations to confirm. At some stores, test cookies are unveiled midweek, often on Wednesdays and sometimes on Thursdays if there's leftover dough. Following the purchase of a test cookie, customers are directed to a QR-directed survey and encouraged to review the offering.
Butter cake, pumpkin cake, and double fudge brownie began as one of these experiments and ended on the rotating menu. Other test cookie flavors have included raspberry butter cake, peaches and cream, and cookie butter ice cream.
Crumbl's hometown picks bring back old favorites
Alternatively, hometown picks may be available in Crumbl stores for a day or two, or for a whole week. Hometown picks can delight regular customers with the appearance of a cookie they may have been missing, or haven't seen for a long time. Some locations collect votes from visitors and others let employees decide on the special offering and set up a calendar for when the winning flavor will appear on the menu. One cookie lover was particularly delighted to see the Kit Kat-flavored cookie at Crumbl, as it had been over three years since the cookie made an appearance on the national lineup of cookie flavors.
Regardless of whether your favorite store is participating in either flavor experiments or special selections, the reliable rotation of cookies will keep your visits to Crumbl interesting. And, you can walk away with pretty pink boxes filled with the flavors of your choosing.