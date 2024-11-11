Is There A Difference Between Crumbl's Hometown Picks And Test Cookies?

Though you've probably already picked up on Crumbl's weekly menu rotation of cookie flavors and desserts, you may be less acquainted with test cookies and hometown picks. In addition to its weekly lineup, Crumbl offers frequent occurrences of these limited-time options, which are very different desserts. While test cookies arrive at locations to gauge feedback from customers and will ultimately be either added to the official menu or relegated to a mere memory, hometown picks are just that — menu item cookies that have stood out to customers and been selected for individual locations.

Although Crumbl customers can use the map feature on the app to find locations that are offering test flavors, it's best to call or visit your locations to confirm. At some stores, test cookies are unveiled midweek, often on Wednesdays and sometimes on Thursdays if there's leftover dough. Following the purchase of a test cookie, customers are directed to a QR-directed survey and encouraged to review the offering.

Butter cake, pumpkin cake, and double fudge brownie began as one of these experiments and ended on the rotating menu. Other test cookie flavors have included raspberry butter cake, peaches and cream, and cookie butter ice cream.