Do Canadian Crumbl Cookies Locations Have Menu Items We Don't?

After announcing its first-ever (official) Australia location, Crumbl fans are dying to know, now more than ever, whether its international locations have menu items that we don't. And, what better way to judge than by the chain's Canadian menus? It wasn't until 2023 that the rotating cookie connoisseur expanded across the border into Canada — and until 2024, that was as far as it went. With multiple stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Ontario, the Crumbl Canada menus have been graced with a running list of regionally inspired, hometown picks that are available while supplies last. But the standard U.S., six-item menu has stayed the same up north.

Hometown picks aren't specific to Crumbl's Canada locations; in fact, the company claims that any individual store may offer as many as 15 additional, hometown-inspired cookie and non-cookie desserts along with the regular menu. Sometimes they might be something new, and other times they might be items that were on the menu the week before. Either way, what ends up on the menu is influenced by votes from local customers, with rewards members of the silver tier or higher getting the opportunity to voice their opinion on what they'd like to see on the menu at their local store location via the Crumbl mobile app.

In Canada, everything from maple bacon cookies to maple cinnamon squares has graced the Crumbl menu. However, you could find just as many exciting things at your local Crumbl store too.