Do Canadian Crumbl Cookies Locations Have Menu Items We Don't?
After announcing its first-ever (official) Australia location, Crumbl fans are dying to know, now more than ever, whether its international locations have menu items that we don't. And, what better way to judge than by the chain's Canadian menus? It wasn't until 2023 that the rotating cookie connoisseur expanded across the border into Canada — and until 2024, that was as far as it went. With multiple stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Ontario, the Crumbl Canada menus have been graced with a running list of regionally inspired, hometown picks that are available while supplies last. But the standard U.S., six-item menu has stayed the same up north.
Hometown picks aren't specific to Crumbl's Canada locations; in fact, the company claims that any individual store may offer as many as 15 additional, hometown-inspired cookie and non-cookie desserts along with the regular menu. Sometimes they might be something new, and other times they might be items that were on the menu the week before. Either way, what ends up on the menu is influenced by votes from local customers, with rewards members of the silver tier or higher getting the opportunity to voice their opinion on what they'd like to see on the menu at their local store location via the Crumbl mobile app.
In Canada, everything from maple bacon cookies to maple cinnamon squares has graced the Crumbl menu. However, you could find just as many exciting things at your local Crumbl store too.
Crumbl cookies aren't always better on the other side
As was seen during the unofficial, Crumbl Sydney pop-up disaster, cookie FOMO can cause people to do some crazy things — like spending thousands of dollars to travel to and from the U.S. to sell them at home, and then selling and buying them there for more than triple the price. Now, if you don't have a Crumbl near you, that might be an understandable feeling. But, if you do, there's no reason to be scouring over the menus at other Crumbl store locations.
While the pineapple whip and white chocolate macadamia cookie flavors at Crumbl Hawaii might sound exotic, and the thought of enjoying a coconut lime cookie on the beaches of Puerto Rico might invoke some jealousy, there are equally as exciting things popping up on your local Crumbl's menu too. Not only could your local Crumbl location be voting on the next hometown pick as you're reading this, but it could also be testing future menu items.
If you go on the Crumbl app, tap "flavors," and filter it by clicking the "testing desserts only" option, a map will appear that will show you any of the Crumbl testing locations in your area. Crumbl usually puts its test flavors out on Wednesdays, and sometimes Thursdays if they have the leftover ingredients to make them — which means you could have the opportunity to try something new before it even hits the menu anywhere else.