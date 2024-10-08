Crumbl To Open Official Australia Store After Unofficial Pop-Up Disaster

After an unauthorized Crumbl pop up that charged Sydney fans $17 per cookie left its Aussie fans severely disappointed — quickly realizing that the cookies they spent over triple the price for in the States had been flown in from Hawaii and were actually many days old — Crumbl has committed to making it up to them. Following the internet turmoil around the event, Crumbl Cookies hinted at the possibility of expanding to Australia in an official statement to People. Meanwhile, a TikTok posted by Crumbl co-founder Sawyer Hemsley included the text, "It appears we need to expedite our visit to Australia." But, Crumbl also clarified that any information about international locations would only be shared through its official communication channels.

Now, just about a week later, that time has come. In an official press release, Crumbl announced, "The team at Crumbl has been amazed by the support of fans in Australia over recent weeks. Crumbl has been inspired to accelerate plans to provide all dessert-loving Aussies with a true Crumbl experience." It appears that those plans are now officially in motion with the launch of an actual Crumbl Australia Instagram account (NOT @crumblsydney, as was used by the unauthorized pop-up location). Under the username @crumbl.au, Crumbl Australia posted its first official Instagram post with the caption: "Aussies, we heard you loud and clear. The REAL Crumbl is coming soon." Co-founder Sawyer Hemsley even endorsed the post, commenting "PS: THIS IS REAL!" underneath with a winky face emoji.