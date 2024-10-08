Crumbl To Open Official Australia Store After Unofficial Pop-Up Disaster
After an unauthorized Crumbl pop up that charged Sydney fans $17 per cookie left its Aussie fans severely disappointed — quickly realizing that the cookies they spent over triple the price for in the States had been flown in from Hawaii and were actually many days old — Crumbl has committed to making it up to them. Following the internet turmoil around the event, Crumbl Cookies hinted at the possibility of expanding to Australia in an official statement to People. Meanwhile, a TikTok posted by Crumbl co-founder Sawyer Hemsley included the text, "It appears we need to expedite our visit to Australia." But, Crumbl also clarified that any information about international locations would only be shared through its official communication channels.
Now, just about a week later, that time has come. In an official press release, Crumbl announced, "The team at Crumbl has been amazed by the support of fans in Australia over recent weeks. Crumbl has been inspired to accelerate plans to provide all dessert-loving Aussies with a true Crumbl experience." It appears that those plans are now officially in motion with the launch of an actual Crumbl Australia Instagram account (NOT @crumblsydney, as was used by the unauthorized pop-up location). Under the username @crumbl.au, Crumbl Australia posted its first official Instagram post with the caption: "Aussies, we heard you loud and clear. The REAL Crumbl is coming soon." Co-founder Sawyer Hemsley even endorsed the post, commenting "PS: THIS IS REAL!" underneath with a winky face emoji.
What to expect from Crumbl Australia
While an exact location isn't set in stone just yet, Crumbl fans are encouraged to follow the Crumbl Australia Instagram account to get regular updates. In the last 24 hours, the page has shared content following the CEO, Jason McGowen, as he tours potential store locations in Australia. A poll posted via the @crumbl.au Instagram story invited followers to cast their vote between three potential cities: Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne. McGowen's travels kicked off in Sydney this week, and one can only assume that he'll be sharing his experience as he travels to Brisbane and Melbourne later on. But no matter where Crumbl Australia lands, it will be the brand's first location outside of the US and Canada.
Crumbl has kept details about the new international location and any potential menu items to a minimum. However, if it's anything like its stores in Canada, or more unique U.S. locations like Hawaii and Puerto Rico, you can be sure to expect some special things. Crumbl Hawaii released Hawaiian-themed flavors, like pineapple whip and macadamia nut, while Canada has seen maple bacon flavored cookies shaped like hockey sticks. The Crumbl Australia Instagram post teases both cookie and non-cookie desserts, so perhaps Aussie fans might get a Crumbl take on their national cake, the lamington cake — or possibly even a Vegemite cookie? Either way, this likely wouldn't have happened so soon if it weren't for last week's pop up disaster, so you have them to thank after all.