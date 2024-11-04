Crumbl Just Made A Big Change To Its Weekly Cookie Lineups
Since 2017, Crumbl Cookies has dominated the dessert market across the country, creating a cult-like following through their simple-yet-strategic marketing. The brand's strategy to keep fans coming back hinges on its rotating menu. Each week, Crumbl changes its cookie lineup, announcing six unique flavors on Monday mornings; some of them are classics, and some of them are new and seasonal. This week's lineup, however, is a bit different: Crumbl has unveiled eight cookies instead of the typical six, and various TikTok leaks have confirmed that fans should expect eight cookies every week going forward.
The Utah-headquartered brand started with just one specialty cookie flavor: The classic Milk Chocolate Chip, which makes a bi-weekly appearance, rotating with the similar Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk cookie. Since then, Crumbl has slowly increased its lineup to where it is today. This week's eight cookies include Milk Chocolate Chip, Butter Cake, Peanut Butter Blossom, Strawberry Cupcake, New York Cheesecake, The Original Pink Sugar, Original M&M's, and Oatmeal Raisin.
Based on the wide range of choices, it's easy to see why Crumbl appeals to so many. In an interview with Baking Business, Sawyer Hemsley, co-founder of Crumbl, said, "I try to pick cookies that appeal to everyone while still providing a variety of new and exciting flavors." Hemsley himself picks the flavors each week to ensure consistency.
Can Crumbl's staff keep up?
As the weekly flavor count increases, there's no doubt that Crumbl's fanbase will continue to grow and that current fanatics will be even more enticed to make their weekly trip. However, there are some Crumbl fans who don't see this as a positive thing. One Redditor claimed that Crumbl is pushing for quantity over quality, and that the increased cookie count is too much for employees to keep up with. Another agreed, admitting that while it's great for consumers, staffing problems will likely make it a tough transition.
Among all the positive Crumbl-related news out there, one thing you may not know about the brand is that it has had its fair share of employee-related issues. In 2022, the U.S. Department of Labor found that 11 Crumbl franchisees were violating child labor regulations in six different states. Forty-six minors were found to have been working over the time permitted for their ages, and some of them were even found to have been using "potentially dangerous ovens and machinery," according to the report.
Beyond the child labor violations, many ex-employees have spoken up online about the not-so-great work environment that is only made more difficult with understaffing issues; some even claim that their store doesn't have a break room. So whether or not you're a Crumbl-hater or someone who looks forward to the chain's best cookie flavors each week, it will be interesting to see how the flavor increase will affects the cookies' overall quality.