Crumbl Just Made A Big Change To Its Weekly Cookie Lineups

Since 2017, Crumbl Cookies has dominated the dessert market across the country, creating a cult-like following through their simple-yet-strategic marketing. The brand's strategy to keep fans coming back hinges on its rotating menu. Each week, Crumbl changes its cookie lineup, announcing six unique flavors on Monday mornings; some of them are classics, and some of them are new and seasonal. This week's lineup, however, is a bit different: Crumbl has unveiled eight cookies instead of the typical six, and various TikTok leaks have confirmed that fans should expect eight cookies every week going forward.

Advertisement

The Utah-headquartered brand started with just one specialty cookie flavor: The classic Milk Chocolate Chip, which makes a bi-weekly appearance, rotating with the similar Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk cookie. Since then, Crumbl has slowly increased its lineup to where it is today. This week's eight cookies include Milk Chocolate Chip, Butter Cake, Peanut Butter Blossom, Strawberry Cupcake, New York Cheesecake, The Original Pink Sugar, Original M&M's, and Oatmeal Raisin.

Based on the wide range of choices, it's easy to see why Crumbl appeals to so many. In an interview with Baking Business, Sawyer Hemsley, co-founder of Crumbl, said, "I try to pick cookies that appeal to everyone while still providing a variety of new and exciting flavors." Hemsley himself picks the flavors each week to ensure consistency.

Advertisement