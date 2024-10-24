11 Expert-Approved Drinks For A Beginner Boba Tea Enthusiast

If you've been hopping on the bubble tea trend lately, you're in good company. In the U.S. alone, the boba industry was valued at $2.6 billion in 2024, and it's expected to double that number in the next 10 years. As more and more bubble tea shops open worldwide, now is the perfect time to become a bubble tea connoisseur yourself.

As a former barista, I know a lot about tea flavors — and I've been a bit of a bubble tea fan myself. There are endless amounts of bubble tea combinations to choose from, which can make it tricky for beginners to decipher boba menus on their own. These bubble tea flavor recommendations were chosen based on their accessibility, their popularity, and how well they would appeal to a total boba beginner — from someone who's never tried bubble tea before to those who are just looking to expand their boba palettes.

But I couldn't make these recommendations alone. I talked with Karma Lee, the owner of independent bubble tea brand Bobae. Her three shops have won The Seattle Times' award for best bubble tea in the PNW — and after speaking with Lee, I got a sense of what Bobae's new customers most enjoyed off its menu. Thanks to her expert insights, this list of the best bubble tea drinks for beginners was born.

