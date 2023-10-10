Lychee Jelly Adds A Jiggly Burst Of Tropical Flavor To Bubble Tea And Beyond

Milk tea shops are known for their myriad of menu items. You may be familiar with many customizations, such as adding boba or adjusting sweetness levels, but may also remain overwhelmed by the dozens of other options. One addition that is lesser-known in the United States is lychee jelly. This jiggly, fruit-based ingredient brings a bright pop of flavor wherever it is used, and we highly recommend enjoying it in your milk tea and beyond.

Lychee jelly is a pale white, translucent sweet that has a gelatinous appearance and texture. It is made in large batches and shaped into cubes, spheres, or sometimes more artistic shapes like stars. In the U.S., you are most likely to see it in bubble tea or boba shops, where it can be added to any drink of your choosing for a refreshing twist. It is one of many fruit jellies of its kind, alongside flavors like coconut, mango, and passionfruit.