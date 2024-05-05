Yes, You Can Eat The Pearls In Your Bubble Tea, But Here's What To Keep In Mind

Bubble tea has taken the world by storm and those chewy, fun-to-eat pearls at the bottom of the cup have become a beloved part of the experience. But it's not all fun and bubbles for everyone. In 2019, 14-year-old girl ended up in the hospital after drinking so much boba tea that 100 tapioca balls were found in her stomach. And in 2023, a women went viral on TikTok when she posted about going to hospital after eating an entire cup of boba pearls. These incidents have left many wondering if these little balls of joy are safe to eat.

The quick answer is yes, whether you make an at-home boba tea recipe or have them at a cafe, they are generally safe. These gummy balls are typically made from tapioca starch which is different from cassava flour. Cassava root, known for its many health benefits, has been a star in traditional medicine for centuries. The problem is that because the pearls are so irresistibly fun to eat, it's very easy to overindulge. Unfortunately, overeating the starch can cause digestive issues. In the case of the 14-year-old, the massive amount of pearls consumed were causing constipation.

The takeaway? Moderation is key. You can add those fun and interactive pearls to your tea, but go easy on them and don't take in more than a typical cup offers.