Yes, You Can Eat The Pearls In Your Bubble Tea, But Here's What To Keep In Mind
Bubble tea has taken the world by storm and those chewy, fun-to-eat pearls at the bottom of the cup have become a beloved part of the experience. But it's not all fun and bubbles for everyone. In 2019, 14-year-old girl ended up in the hospital after drinking so much boba tea that 100 tapioca balls were found in her stomach. And in 2023, a women went viral on TikTok when she posted about going to hospital after eating an entire cup of boba pearls. These incidents have left many wondering if these little balls of joy are safe to eat.
The quick answer is yes, whether you make an at-home boba tea recipe or have them at a cafe, they are generally safe. These gummy balls are typically made from tapioca starch which is different from cassava flour. Cassava root, known for its many health benefits, has been a star in traditional medicine for centuries. The problem is that because the pearls are so irresistibly fun to eat, it's very easy to overindulge. Unfortunately, overeating the starch can cause digestive issues. In the case of the 14-year-old, the massive amount of pearls consumed were causing constipation.
The takeaway? Moderation is key. You can add those fun and interactive pearls to your tea, but go easy on them and don't take in more than a typical cup offers.
Extra pearl tips for enjoying boba tea like a pro
Have you ever wondered why your store-bought boba tea almost always comes with a spoon sidekick? It turns out that using this utensil is the ultimate way to savor those chewy, flavorful pearls. Many like to slurp them through a straw, but it's a high-stakes game since never know how many pearls will grace with each sip.
Sucking up the pearls can be risky, as those little (sometimes sticky) balls can travel too fast and get stuck in your windpipe. With a spoon, you gain the power to portion your pearls precisely. It's also easier to guide them into your mouth gracefully, minimizing the risk of choking or overindulging.
So, when you find yourself with a delicious cup of boba tea, give it the attention it deserves. Grab that spoon and scoop up one or two pearls at a time. Take your sweet time to chew them thoroughly, savoring the more than 15 boba flavors that are available at different cafes. And as tempting as it may be, resist the urge to stuff 100 of them into your stomach.