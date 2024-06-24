14 Absolute Best Boba Toppings You Need To Try

Bubble tea or boba has become a catch-all for a cavalcade of refreshing, comforting, and downright intriguing liquids. These range from the classic milk tea (typically black, green, or oolong) and lattes (more milk, less tea) to fruit tea (lighter-feel florals paired with real or powdered fruit juice). Then there's the realm of unexpectedly wonderful combinations like cheese tea.

The primordial pearl and the ultimate topping, tapioca pearls sparked the beginning of boba. The poster child and the namesake, tapioca boba is bubble tea incarnate, forever immortalized as the black pinpricks on the bubble tea emoji. Their distinct mouthfeel, combined expertly (or not) with whatever other toppings your heart desires, makes bubble tea a glowing example of QQ, the textural golden standard in Taiwanese culinary culture. Boba is about being truly present in the moment — with every element a snapshot of how you felt as you ordered. And we revel in stepping into a buzzing bubble tea shop and choosing the level of ice, sweetness, and temperature we feel drawn to.

As for toppings, the possible combinations are seemingly limitless, and that's a beautiful thing. Although some days, we'd gladly trade that decision-making for a guide — which, fortunately, is exactly what follows. Below, we dive into all the best boba toppings you need to try, highlighting their taste and texture, and providing some tea pairing recommendations to help make those toppings sing. (And if you're after a boba-laced tipple, we've got the absolute best spirits to spike your boba tea covered, too.)