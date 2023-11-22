Review: The Ainsworth's Over-The-Top 24K Wings Are Good As Gold But Cost A Fortune

New York is known as one of the culinary capitals of the world, and for good reason. There are countless iconic New York foods that were either created or perfected in the city, reflecting the diversity of New Yorkers and the unique convergence of flavors the chefs who find a home here bring from all over the globe. The New York culinary scene has a reputation for having an inclination toward the finer things in life — representing a way of living that is often conjured in movies or dreamt up in fantasies. Where else but New York can you walk into a sports bar and find a plate of chicken wings entirely coated in 24-karat gold?

The Ainsworth, a popular sports bar in Midtown, Manhattan, is restoring the aforementioned gilded wings to its kitchen lineup for a limited time only. We recently visited the restaurant to sample the internet-famous entree and to see what all the fuss is about. The goal was to determine for ourselves whether or not the over-the-top chicken wings were worth ordering.