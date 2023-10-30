12 Ways To Add Flavor To Chicken Wings

Chicken wings are the beloved appetizer of tailgates, parties, and bonfires. They can be elevated with multi-day marinades, brining, smoking, and saucing. They can be baked with nothing more than the simple yet beloved Buffalo sauce — a concoction of hot sauce and butter — and still be a crowd-pleaser.

This humble cut of poultry is synonymous with a good time, but incorrectly flavoring, cooking, or under-seasoning your chicken wings can lead to a gummy, soggy, bland mouthful and tarnish your reputation as a party host. People may reach more for the celery and carrots instead of the underflavored wings you've presented.

When choosing how to elevate your chicken wings, thinking outside the box in terms of seasoning may be your best bet. Everything from dry dressing mixes to soda to buttermilk can coax deep flavor out of these three-bite snacks, as can more scientific methods like pouring boiling water over the raw wings or double-frying. Here, we've rounded up 12 of the best ways to add flavor to your chicken wings.