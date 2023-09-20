The Baking Soda Hack For Crunchy Chicken Wings

A perfectly cooked wing should have a delightful, crispy exterior while retaining a juicy and tender interior. Over the years, cooks have come up with various methods promising to deliver that exact crispy result. Some recommend double frying, others speak of a cornstarch crust, and then there are a few who swear by air frying. But have you ever thought of using baking soda?

Yes, that humble pantry staple we often use for baking and cleaning purposes can be your secret weapon for achieving the ultimate crunch in your chicken wings. The magic lies in its alkalinity. When you apply a touch of baking soda to the skin of the chicken wing, it raises the pH level. This slight increase causes the peptide bonds in the chicken's skin to break down, leading to a faster browning when it's cooked.

Furthermore, when baking soda is exposed to the moist environment of the poultry skin, it begins to produce tiny carbon dioxide bubbles. These small air bubbles get trapped in the skin and when the wings are cooked, the bubbles expand, thereby creating a beautifully crispy texture. Thus, the combination of accelerated browning and carbon dioxide production results in a wing that boasts a deeply crunchy exterior.