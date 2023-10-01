Embrace Flavorful Brine For Perfectly Tender Chicken Wings

Chicken wings seem like a restaurant item that should be easy to replicate at home. They're small, they don't generally require hours of slow cooking, and they bear a heavy load of seasoning that eschews culinary subtlety. And yet, when you settle in for a plate of your own home-cooked wings, they can be — as is so often the case when trying to capture restaurant quality at home — a bit short of the mark. Thankfully, there are some relatively easy techniques that can help turn your wing game around and one of the most obvious, but overlooked, is brining.

At its most basic level, wet brining food involves soaking it in a saltwater solution at a ratio of roughly 1 cup of kosher salt for every 1 gallon of water. As the brine contains far more salt than the food submerged therein, osmosis draws both salt and water into the food, which is generally meat such as chicken or pork. This renders more succulent meat that is thoroughly salted throughout. Additionally, the added moisture that is brought into the meat helps it to remain tender during cooking.

Back to those chicken wings. If your homemade endeavors have yielded dry results, then brine is the way to go. While you could go with the most basic saltwater brine, follow your tastes and use this as an opportunity to add a bit more flavor to those wings.