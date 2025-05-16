The Easiest Way To Give Store-Bought Brownie Mix A Dubai Chocolate-Inspired Upgrade

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Brownie mix isn't just a convenient boxed dessert, but a blank canvas for all types of creative upgrades. We've thought of 16 ways to improve store-bought brownie mix, many of which are swaps or simple additions like chocolate chips or flaky sea salt. However, if you're willing to embark on a more elaborate journey, a Dubai chocolate-inspired brownie is worth the effort!

The defining characteristic of Dubai chocolate is the blend of pistachio cream tahini, and toasted kataifi, a shredded phyllo dough with the most irresistible crunch factor. We provide a scratch-made recipe for Dubai chocolate, but this upgrade is a lot easier thanks to the use of brownie mix. You can make your favorite boxed brownie mix according to the instructions, using the time it takes to bake and cool the brownie to prepare the layers of pistachio cream and melted milk chocolate.

Slowly toast the kataifi in a buttered pan on medium heat for 10 to 15 minutes before adding pistachio cream and a heaping tablespoon of tahini, stirring to combine. Melt milk or dark chocolate chips with a bit of cream and corn syrup in the microwave. Once the brownie has been cooled and removed from the baking pan, you can spread the pistachio mixture over the brownie, topping it off with a pour of melted chocolate. It'll take another half hour to an hour for the chocolate to set before you can dig in.