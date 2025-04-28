Elevate Your Dessert Martini With A Pistachio Cream Rim

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As satisfying as a rich espresso martini made with chocolate syrup might be, the drink can take an even more delightful turn when made with the right garnish. Borrow inspiration from the viral chocolate bar that started in Dubai and pick up jars of pistachio cream at Costco. This nutty, creamy spread is your ticket to tasty drinks that can be slurped up, remade, and served again in the comfort of your own home.

Whether you're serving your party guests a sugar cookie martini, a grasshopper martini, or a chocolate martini with crème de cacao, a spread of this nutty garnish along the rim of your glass can enhance the drinks you make at home. Not only does the cream offer a sticky foundation for smashed graham crackers, chocolate shavings, or ground-up pistachios to rest, but the sweet, nutty spread can add a new dimension of flavor to your favorite sweet beverages.

In addition to classic dessert martinis, the decadent garnish can also complement drink recipes like a tropical piña colada or add depth to a hot buttered rum. For those avoiding booze, teetotalers can use pistachio spread to upgrade their next cup of hot chocolate or add extra pizazz to a pistachio latte recipe.