Elevate Your Dessert Martini With A Pistachio Cream Rim
As satisfying as a rich espresso martini made with chocolate syrup might be, the drink can take an even more delightful turn when made with the right garnish. Borrow inspiration from the viral chocolate bar that started in Dubai and pick up jars of pistachio cream at Costco. This nutty, creamy spread is your ticket to tasty drinks that can be slurped up, remade, and served again in the comfort of your own home.
Whether you're serving your party guests a sugar cookie martini, a grasshopper martini, or a chocolate martini with crème de cacao, a spread of this nutty garnish along the rim of your glass can enhance the drinks you make at home. Not only does the cream offer a sticky foundation for smashed graham crackers, chocolate shavings, or ground-up pistachios to rest, but the sweet, nutty spread can add a new dimension of flavor to your favorite sweet beverages.
In addition to classic dessert martinis, the decadent garnish can also complement drink recipes like a tropical piña colada or add depth to a hot buttered rum. For those avoiding booze, teetotalers can use pistachio spread to upgrade their next cup of hot chocolate or add extra pizazz to a pistachio latte recipe.
Savoring the sweetest sips
To make the luxurious flourish, simply use a popsicle stick to smoothly spread the pistachio cream along the rim of your chosen cocktail glass. Alternatively, an artful swipe along a chosen section of the glass can provide a professional-looking aesthetic flair. Once the glass has been coated with the cream, you can lightly press the pistachio-swiped side into a shallow dish filled with toasted coconut flakes, candy sprinkles, or kataifi, the crispy, flaky pastry pieces that are used in the recipe to make Dubai chocolate. With your cocktail garnish prepared and set, you can start slinging the beverages that will be poured directly into the glass.
If you're not a pistachio fan, fear not. The same garnishing technique can be applied and used with other creamy spreads like Nutella, almond butter, chestnut spread, salted caramel, or marshmallow fluff. Layer up cocktail glasses with drizzles of chocolate sauce and a garnished rim of smooth peanut butter before adding in your blended iced cocktail or boozy milkshake. Regardless of the drink you decide to pour for yourself and your friends, these deliciously garnished libations can be served with homemade Dubai chocolate bars so you can enjoy decadent drinks and treats without stepping out your front door.