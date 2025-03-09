The Sweet, Creamy Spread That Will Transform Your Next Hot Chocolate

Hot chocolate transformation is a tricky thing on so many levels: How much is too much, which additions overpower the namesake chocolate ingredient, and when is the too-sweet line crossed? Fortunately, there's one creamy stir-in that halts those questions at first sip. It's a spread that thrives, unsurprisingly, in Italy, where the primary ingredient grows on thousands of rustic trees, most notably in the Sicilian farmlands near Bronte. We're talking about the world-famous pistachio nut, which lends its name and essence to the sweet, velvety pistachio cream. It's a secret ingredient for upgrading your hot chocolate from "so-so" to "soooo-good."

Pistachio cream is different from pistachio butter or paste — you don't want to stir those unsweetened spreads into your hot chocolate, at least if you want the genuine dreamy-creamy sweetness in your cup. Pistachio cream essentially evolves from processing shelled pistachio nuts, sugar, and oil until it's soft and spreadable. Additional ingredients, especially in premade jarred versions like Alkis' Pistachio Cream Paste, may include powdered milk, cornstarch, thickening powders, or emulsifiers, depending on the brand. You can also make it yourself for the ultimate fresh flavor.

To create Italian-style hot chocolate with pistachio cream, you'll likely use white chocolate, mostly because it's superbly compatible with pistachio cream. Once you've procured the pistachio cream, either by your own hand or through local or online vendors, the sky's the limit on customizing a game-changing pistachio hot chocolate drink.