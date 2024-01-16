Cornstarch Is The Secret Ingredient For Rich And Thick Hot Chocolate

If you've ever tasted Italian hot chocolate (aka cioccolata calda), you know there's a significant difference between this treat and what we typically get here in the States. The former version is generally thicker, creamier, and — like many Italian foods — simply better, in our opinion. There are a few different ingredients that make this rich treat stand out from the average cocoa mix and hot water combination you may be used to. But if you want to replicate the thicker texture of the Italian dessert at home, try adding cornstarch to your recipe.

You may know cornstarch as the thickening agent typically used in sauces, custards, and marinades. Whatever dish you deploy it in, heating this ingredient allows the starch particles to disintegrate and bond with water, which creates a gel-like consistency. Just as the powder does this in your teriyaki sauce, it can also work its magic in hot chocolate. And luckily, you don't have to worry about this extra ingredient tainting the taste of your dessert. Cornstarch doesn't have much of a flavor, so it will only contribute its thickening properties.