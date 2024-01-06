The Key Ingredient For Thick And Creamy Vegan Custard Is Cornstarch

Here are a few things to consider to make a thick and creamy vegan custard with cornstarch: Without egg yolks, you won't get the characteristic yellow hues of custards. Add turmeric powder or yellow food coloring to your vegan custard mix to remedy this. Turmeric, a natural spice, offers a subtle, earthy, ginger-like tone without overpowering the custard's flavor. Often, a pinch is enough to achieve the desired color. For a more vibrant yellow, food-grade vegan yellow food coloring can be used, offering control over the intensity of the custard's color.

Regarding the base of vegan custard, choosing which plant-based milk to use is up to your palate. Coconut milk, with its rich, creamy texture, is a popular and practical option for those seeking a thicker consistency. Plain almond, oat, or soy milk are great alternatives for a lighter texture and subtler flavor.

A challenge that can arise when making vegan custard with cornstarch is dealing with lumpy textures. To ensure a smooth consistency, mixing cornstarch with a small amount of cold liquid is essential first, creating a cornstarch slurry. This step prevents the cornstarch from clumping when added to the vegan hot milk. Gradually whisking the slurry into the hot milk mixture under low heat allows the custard to thicken evenly without forming lumps. And there you have it: thick and creamy vegan custard. The world of vegan baking is expanding, thanks to plant-based alternatives and a little ingenuity.