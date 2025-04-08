DIY Dubai Chocolate Bars On A Budget With One $13 Costco Find
What's become known as Dubai chocolate has taken over. The chunky chocolate bars packed with bright green knafeh and pistachio filling are everywhere — you can even buy Dubai chocolate in the U.S. Or, you can make your own on a budget with a $13 Costco find.
The Dubai chocolate we've seen all over our newsfeeds was originally created by Fix Dessert Chocolatier. Known as the "Can't Get Knafeh of It" bar at the Dubai-based store, the milk chocolate bar features a generous stuffing of crispy knafeh pastry mixed with pistachio and tahini paste. It can easily be copied with our decadent Dubai chocolate bar recipe, and you can nab a 600 gram (21-ounce) jar of Pisti Pistachio Cream at Costco for just $13 to help you do it.
It might sound like a lot of money for one jar, but a single "Can't Get Knafeh of It" bar costs nearly $19 if purchased directly from the source, and you can make a lot more than one bar with 600 grams of pistachio cream. Costco is also charging much less for the sweet cream than other retailers. Pisti Pistachio Cream was listed for nearly $30 on Amazon at the time of writing — and over $26 at other stores.
How to create your own Dubai chocolate bar
Once you get your hands on a discounted jar of pistachio cream, the only other ingredients you need to round up are tahini, milk chocolate, butter, and knafeh or kataifi; a dried, vermicelli-like "string" pastry made of flour, salt, oil, and water. You should be able to find it at a major grocery or gourmet food store, but you can order Alkis kataifi pastry online, too.
Start by toasting the kataifi in a little melted butter for a few minutes until it browns and then combine it with a good amount of pistachio cream and just a spoonful of tahini. Next, melt the chocolate and paint it into chocolate bar molds with a pastry brush. Once it's set, add the filling and top with more melted chocolate. Chill in the fridge or freezer until firm.
You'll need about 80 grams of pistachio paste per bar (or ⅓ cup) so the Pisti jar should make about five. These chocolate bars are creamy, crunchy, and quite delicious, so we recommend stocking up next time you're thinking about what pantry staples to grab at Costco. If you can't find it, you can also stuff homemade chocolate bars with your favorite cookie dough, but we all want to be in on the viral fun, right? Especially if it involves a trip to Costco.