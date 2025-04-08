DIY Dubai Chocolate Bars On A Budget With One $13 Costco Find

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

What's become known as Dubai chocolate has taken over. The chunky chocolate bars packed with bright green knafeh and pistachio filling are everywhere — you can even buy Dubai chocolate in the U.S. Or, you can make your own on a budget with a $13 Costco find.

The Dubai chocolate we've seen all over our newsfeeds was originally created by Fix Dessert Chocolatier. Known as the "Can't Get Knafeh of It" bar at the Dubai-based store, the milk chocolate bar features a generous stuffing of crispy knafeh pastry mixed with pistachio and tahini paste. It can easily be copied with our decadent Dubai chocolate bar recipe, and you can nab a 600 gram (21-ounce) jar of Pisti Pistachio Cream at Costco for just $13 to help you do it.

It might sound like a lot of money for one jar, but a single "Can't Get Knafeh of It" bar costs nearly $19 if purchased directly from the source, and you can make a lot more than one bar with 600 grams of pistachio cream. Costco is also charging much less for the sweet cream than other retailers. Pisti Pistachio Cream was listed for nearly $30 on Amazon at the time of writing — and over $26 at other stores.