Where To Buy Dubai Chocolate In The US, And How Much It Costs

To the uninitiated, Middle Eastern confections are just culinary dreams, unobtainable without a long journey to a foreign land. However, if you've been following the viral trend that is Dubai knafeh pistachio chocolate — a dreamy chocolate bar stuffed with crunchy pistachio and phyllo-type filling, aka Dubai chocolate — getting some in hand is easier than you might imagine. Purchasing Dubai chocolate in the United States comes down to buying online or being lucky enough to live near a store that makes it in-house.

Advertisement

The ideal for most folks would be scooping up some luxuriously rich Dubai chocolate from a local purveyor. Fortunately, that's a dream-come-true in some states, most notably Michigan, which is home to several chocolatiers presenting the edible treasure in different shapes, sizes, and renditions. Some even offer same-day shipping straight to your door; no walk-in required. For example, Farhat Sweets in Troy, Michigan, makes one of the most elaborate Dubai chocolate bars, dusted in edible gold and glitter and sold for $25 per bar, while House of Chimney Cakes in Dearborn mixes things up a bit with various flavors such as Turkish cotton candy.

Choco Mania has several locations throughout Michigan offering Dubai chocolate, and other small bakeries and sweet shops are introducing the treats as well. They're increasingly available in other states, including New York, Colorado, and Hanna's Chocolates in California (although at the time of writing, the store was struggling with supply constraints). But if you're not in the mood to go hunting all over your nearest town or city, you can easily buy online, either via individual store websites, or Amazon.

Advertisement