Costco's New Box Of Chocolates Mimics A Viral Dubai Treat
Most of the world came to know the viral chocolate bar that is rare to find anywhere but Dubai, also called "Dubai chocolate," while scrolling through TikTok. The treat went mega-viral online, with many wishing to sample it ... and quickly finding out that it's not really available in the States. Well, leave it to Costco to fix all of our viral chocolate cravings: A new box of chocolates full of tiny Dubai chocolate cups has just hit the shelves! Spotted at a Michigan Costco by @costcohotfinds, who shared a detailed look on Instagram, the chocolates are currently going for $17.99.
Each box comes with 41 small cups that are the perfect balance of sweet, smooth, and crunchy. They're also slightly less messy than the classic Dubai chocolate that's famously thick and gooey; the cups are small enough to pop directly into your mouth. Made by the well-known Belgian chocolate brand Bouchard, the box of chocolates is currently available in Costco stores across the Midwest — but the brand is working hard to bring it to other Costco locations as well (the Northeast is next).
The original Dubai chocolate is a fairly new invention, and is extremely hard to come by
Knafeh, the Middle Eastern dessert with a mysterious origin, is made of shredded, fried phyllo dough and has been around for a while. But packed inside a chocolate bar with a rich pistachio cream? That idea came from Sarah Hamouda, a resident of Dubai who started her own chocolate brand in 2021. After the iconic knafeh-and-pistachio-chocolate went viral, her brand, Fix Dessert Chocolatier, instantly became famous — though the chocolate bars were still only available through a single delivery service and in very limited numbers.
The scarcity of this iconic treat has undoubtedly contributed to its exclusive nature, even within Dubai. It has also inspired many flavor upgrades that mimic the style of this chocolate, for example a viral fan-made Starbucks drink made with matcha, pistachio sauce, and chocolate cold foam. Most people who want to indulge in this sweet, pistachio-rich treat still have to try their hand at making it themselves, but lucky for you, Tasting Table has the recipe for a home-made version of this decadent chocolate bar. That said, if you see it at your local Costco, do grab a box or two and stock up!