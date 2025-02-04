Costco's New Box Of Chocolates Mimics A Viral Dubai Treat

Most of the world came to know the viral chocolate bar that is rare to find anywhere but Dubai, also called "Dubai chocolate," while scrolling through TikTok. The treat went mega-viral online, with many wishing to sample it ... and quickly finding out that it's not really available in the States. Well, leave it to Costco to fix all of our viral chocolate cravings: A new box of chocolates full of tiny Dubai chocolate cups has just hit the shelves! Spotted at a Michigan Costco by @costcohotfinds, who shared a detailed look on Instagram, the chocolates are currently going for $17.99.

Each box comes with 41 small cups that are the perfect balance of sweet, smooth, and crunchy. They're also slightly less messy than the classic Dubai chocolate that's famously thick and gooey; the cups are small enough to pop directly into your mouth. Made by the well-known Belgian chocolate brand Bouchard, the box of chocolates is currently available in Costco stores across the Midwest — but the brand is working hard to bring it to other Costco locations as well (the Northeast is next).