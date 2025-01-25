The Viral Fan-Made Starbucks Drink That Mimics Dubai's Chocolate Bar

Stuffed with khanafeh, pistachios, and tahini spread, Dubai's viral chocolate bar is rare to find in other parts of the world. Even in the city, the only original version comes from Fix Dessert Chocolatier. However, you can find it all over the internet. For instance, a single video featuring the Dubai bar garnered more than 74 million views on TikTok. One Starbucks fan has come up with a drink based on the treat. Starbucks shared the original video from TikTok creator @beatricereyes on its official Instagram page, including the recipe: a grande, iced matcha with two pumps of pistachio sauce topped with chocolate cold foam. Since Starbucks revamped its matcha to a sugar-free version, with the option to sweeten it with simple syrup, the creator also specified that they opted for vanilla syrup instead because their Starbucks location was out.

With layers of green matcha and chocolate foam, the Dubai chocolate-inspired matcha latte certainly shows shades of the famous chocolate bar. While Starbucks has yet to bring any crispy khanafeh or tahini sauce to its menu, the drink has captured the attention of thousands of Starbucks fans. Some have even responded with their own Dubai-chocolate matcha latte-inspired orders. For instance, those who are dairy-free can order the drink with oat milk, oat milk cold foam, and the mocha sauce (the pistachio sauce contains milk). Other Starbucks fans have even suggested adding caramel brulee on the top for crunch, along with substitutes such as brown sugar syrup and white mocha sauce.