The Drink Formula Starbucks Is Reportedly Revamping For Its 2025 Winter Menu

Matcha enthusiasts will be excited to learn that Starbucks is reportedly revamping its matcha formula for its winter menu in 2025. While it won't drop officially until January 2, in less than a month you might be able to sip a matcha latte from Starbucks that's completely sugar free — one of the main caveats to its current recipe, which uses pre-sweetened matcha powder. It will also be possible to enjoy one without getting any clumps in your mouth, which has been a recurring textural issue experienced with Starbucks' iced matcha lattes.

This should be good news for matcha drinkers everywhere, who can now feel a bit of relief knowing they'll be able to get their fix anywhere there is a Starbucks. While that might be the case now, the new formula ensures better standards for the matcha itself. For one, the matcha recipe will include simple syrup instead of pre-sweetened matcha, offering those who enjoy the pure taste the option to order it without. It will also be blended in a blender rather than shaking by hand, ensuring a better consistency too.

Without sweetener, one has to wonder if Starbucks will be getting its matcha powder from another source. Currently, the type of matcha Starbucks uses comes (broadly) from Korea, Japan, and China. But, without the sugar, it will be imperative that the powder is top quality, ceremonial grade — and all matcha drinkers know that the best comes from Uji, Japan.

