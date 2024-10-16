Why You Should Expect Fewer Starbucks Discounts By The Holidays

In the last year, Starbucks has used discounts — like four drinks for $20 Monday deals and random buy one get one free deals — to mitigate concerns over price increases. While some employees have complained about the disorganization and chaotic working hours they've caused, with some going as far as to claim them as a tactic for slowing their unionization efforts, customers have seen the menu prices on their go-to orders rise significantly — with something as innocent as a cake pop increasing in price by 97% since 2014. Still, what some see as corporate greed can easily be overlooked with a scan on the mobile app and a $3 discount. Only, the new CEO Brian Niccol is expected to pull back on them ahead of the holidays.

According to an exclusive report from The Wall Street Journal, Starbucks has been slowly cutting down on the discounts ever since Niccol was named CEO in August 2024. While previously at Chipotle, Niccol was credited with increasing employee wages, expanding benefits, and the overall strengthening of the fast-casual Mexican eatery's culture. Now at Starbucks, Niccol has visited numerous store locations in an effort to speak directly with workers and customers. Going forward, he says his focus is simple: to create a welcoming environment and serve quality coffee. During a recent internal forum, the new CEO made it clear that he understood how important clearly communicating his plan with team members would be, a sentiment that was met with appreciation from employees.