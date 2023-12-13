Starbucks Released A Big Announcement Regarding Union Negotiations

Starbucks has released the findings of a third-party evaluation of the company's actions in light of union activity in its stores. The report highlights numerous areas of improvement, as the company has stated in a press release it will reaffirm "its commitment to the principles of freedom of association and the right to collective bargaining." Further, the company says it plans to "prioritize workstreams... to ensure we fulfill our promise to offer a bridge to a better future for our partners."

In a letter to shareholders, Starbucks board chair Mellody Hobson and Jørgen Vig Knudstorp, chair of the board's nominating and corporate governance committee, laid out the findings in detail. They include issues surrounding how the company handled unionizing stores in light of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as consistency in communications, discipline, and discharge.

"The assessment was direct and clear that while Starbucks has had no intention to deviate from the principles of freedom of association and the right to collective bargaining, there are things the Company can, and should, do to improve its stated commitments and its adherence to these important principles," writes Hobson.