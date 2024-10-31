Starbucks Is Bringing Back A Classic Café Feature In 2025

Since the onboarding of its new CEO, Brian Niccol, in August 2024, Starbucks is set to implement a long list of new initiatives — many of which revolve around the chief executive's mission to distinguish the brand as a quality coffeehouse. While that does mean you should expect fewer Starbucks discounts by the 2024 holidays, it also means you can look forward to some major improvements to the overall Starbucks experience. That's especially as it pertains to those who visit in store, as Niccol sets out to make some crucial culture shifts and bring back a classic café feature that many of its customers have missed since it disappeared in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic: the condiment bar.

Advertisement

Beginning in 2025, the coffee chain is set to restore its self-service condiment bar stations — stocked with milk and creamer, sugar and alternative sweeteners, napkins, utensils, and condiments — to thousands of its U.S. cafe locations. The decision is part of the CEO's overall mission to improve customer service, but also better the Starbucks baristas' work experience. "Our customers are asking for it, and our baristas are saying it would help them deliver the speed of service that they want to provide," Niccol explained in a statement to The Wall Street Journal.

So, while you might be paying full price for your order going forward, you'll at least be able to help yourself to extra packets of Starbucks sriracha and napkins. You can also sleep better at night knowing that Niccol has pledged not to raise menu prices any more over the coming year.

Advertisement